Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon: Dressing well, yet also comfortably, can make the day even better (or perhaps tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year: One dressed up, one smart casual, and one laid-back. Today’s outfit is a look appropriate for a white cloth napkin affair. Maybe Grandma is big on “manners”/etiquette (bring a Hostess gift). Maybe you’re meeting your significant other’s extended family (go easy on the booze). Who knows, but it’s still Thanksgiving and not some stuffy boardroom suit & tie interview. (Top Turkey Photo by Tyler Donaghy on Unsplash)

The Sportcoat: Rodd & Gunn Stretch Wool & Cotton Sport Coat – $159.20 ($398). Part of an oddly good Nordstrom pre-Black-Friday sale. 78% wool, 19% cotton, 3% elastane, and just butterfly lined in the back. Should be comfortable. And if it’s not upon arrival, returns are always free with Nordstrom.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Trim Fit Flannel Button Down – $53.70 ($89.50). Flannel without the standard lumberjack-plaid. Also ships and returns for free.

The Pocket Square: Tie Bar Burgundy Linen with White Border – $12. A color that’s highly associated with autumn.

The Pants: Target Goodfellow Slim Fit Tech Chino Pants – $35. Wearing a nice sportcoat up top + inexpensive trousers = a literal “high/low” look. Plus they’ll hide spills.

The Watch: Orient Bambino V3 Automatic – $150ish. As the newer 38mm version has gained in popularity, the prices on the older 41.5mm watches have started to fall. $150 for this seems like a steal. Review here.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Socks in Charcoal – $26. As comfortable as you’ll find for a pair of dress socks. “Versatile terry loop cushioning under the foot and below the ankle.” They really are worth the twenty six dollars.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Edison Double Monk Strap Shoe – $99.95. PILGRIM SHOES. If there was ever the best occasion to wear some, it’s Thanksgiving. Easy free shipping and returns. Couldn’t say that about the Mayflower.

The Belt: Ratchet Belt in Black (via Amazon) – $19.99. Another comfort-first choice. Ratchet system leads to a super precise, easy to adjust fit. Which’ll come in handy on Thanksgiving. And unlike a lot of other ratchet belts which can look clunky, these look like a regular belt.