J. Crew: 40% – 50% off select full price (less exclusions than normal)

If this isn’t their Black Friday deal, it’s gotta be close.

Lots of retailers and brands are getting out in front of Black Friday this year. Even more so than normal. With Thanksgiving landing on the 28th, Black Friday is comparatively “late.” Cyber Monday even falls in December. Also… there’s a possible trade war looming.

This J. Crew sale is really two separate yet individually significant deals:

40% off select full price with the code SHOPEARLY Some even steeper deals strewn about at 50% off or more. Those are tagged as “ HOLIDAY DEAL ” and no code is necessary for the savings.

Off we go with the picks. Could some of these items drop further next week? Maybe. But a lot of the below are already heavily marked down. At least, that’s how it feels. Code SHOPEARLY ends Tuesday 11/19.

The official sweater style of Thanksgiving (and Monday Night Football.) Merino blended with nylon for durability while retaining softness. Half-zip style is water-cooler-classic, and a look that won’t be going anywhere for a while, whether you wear it over a button down or tee. They’re warm, they’re comfortable, and they work.

Supremely giftable. Even if (especially if?) the recipient is you. Solids as well as a couple of plaid options available.

A true fall/winter suit thanks to it’s Italian wool flannel fabric via Vitale Barberis Canonico. The great thing about flannel suits is that they’re usually much easier to break up and wear the trousers and jacket with other things. That’s especially the case here as the jacket has patch pockets on the lower half, so it’ll look great as a sportcoat. Sold as separates. Jackets are here, while the trousers are here.

Something to go over that suit. That coat means business. Italian 95% wool/5% cashmere. Only made in navy. That’s your one color option.

Or the single breasted version. Still 95% wool/5% cashmere. Available in dark charcoal, black, or a lighter-than-camel “heather tan” version.

And some dress gloves to go with the scarves and coats. Just to complete the look.

Under $200 is appreciated. Read the full review here. They seem to run half a size small. And make sure you hit them with some suede protector spray before heading out into any weather. But once that’s done and dried, you should be good to go in most conditions.

And the smooth leather option. Leather is from the famed English tannery C.F. Stead. Vibram soles.

15 wale stretch corduroy fabric. One of those cool to cold weather essentials a lot of us look forward to pulling out every year when the leaves (if not snow) are falling. Four colors, two fits.

To quote Buddy the Elf: “That’s shocking.” Wasn’t expecting those to be included. Clearly an outlier in terms of a price point we normally cover, but those are a obviously unique in terms of quality and materials. Really odd they’re included, along with select other Alden styles. BTW that sound you just heard was our shoe expert Adam’s eye’s opening very, very wide. ‘Morning Sir. Hope you slept well.

The shirts that made J. Crew famous. Lighter weight poplin fabric with a broken in but not broken down washed feel. They’ve been making and selling these for ages.

Full review of last year’s version can be found here. It looks like this year they’ve done away with the previous design’s exterior vertical zip chest pocket. Olive, navy, and black available this year. Nice to see black as an option this time around. Black outerwear (casual or otherwise) works for a lot of us who wear a lot of blue, earth tones, and gray pants/jeans/trousers… but don’t wear a lot of black otherwise.

Full review of these oxfords can be found here. Really wish they made these in dark brown along with black.

100% merino. Clearly a substantial looking sweater, but can act as light outerwear in the right conditions too. Could be one of those perfect extra layers you reach for on an almost if not daily basis.

Somewhere between chinos and jeans is a land where these are king. It’s a place where plenty live. 97% cotton/3% elastane, 9.5oz stretch cotton twill. Jean-like 5-pocket design layout with scoops up front and patch pockets on each cheek out back.

Just about ten bucks cheaper than it had been last week. In terms of styling… it’s a (much) more affordable alternative to the famous Billy Reid Bond peacoat. Not chopped like last year, and is equipped with both hand warmer pockets and flap pockets.

In person review coming, but a quick try-on of the coat that landed just yesterday here at the Dappered home offices and: It’s good. I’m not feeling the issues the one so-so review is claiming. The armholes on winter coats have to be wider than other items like lighter jackets, blazers, or sweaters… because they have to fit over blazers and sweaters. And this one seems to do just that. It’s comfortable, it’s a good weight (but not cumbersome…) Nice job J. Crew. Well done.

Merino wool. Five colors to pick from. Yes there are cheaper options out there, but perhaps these are worth the upcharge over the competition. From reader Toby R.: “while this is of course budget-dependent, I think the J. Crew merino sweaters are worth the extra $20 over Uniqlo ones, as they are thicker and warmer without being too much so. But I only own one from Uniqlo and it’s pushing a decade old, so I can’t speak to the recent ones. I find the one I have both too thin and also not sitting well over a collared shirt, so I mostly wear it more casually. I’ve always found J. Crew’s wool sweaters to hit really well at the “somewhat budget conscious but also wanting to look nice while being long-lasting and functional” intersection.” (Thanks Toby!)

NOT a cheap all-poly fleece. 54% wool/32% polyester/14% acrylic exterior, although the interior is lined in a soft fleece with poplin lined sleeves for easy on/off.

Yes, more than half off. No, not final sale yet. They can be returned or exchanged. And one of the really nice things about the bestselling Sussex line is that they aren’t shiny or synthetic looking like cheap quilted vests. One of their bestsellers.

Instead of using woven fabric these use sweater-like knit fabric to make something more substantial but still “shirty” in looks form. Quiet lumberjack style. Double-knit, flexible, etc. Solids and patterns. 4.8/5 stars after 200+ reviews.

Classic prep Shetland/shaggy wool crew style. 100% wool, brushed for softness. Saddle-style shoulders.

Good boots at a better than good price. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Review of the 2021 version can be found here. Vibram mini lug sole is always welcome. Also available in black for you rock and roll types.

Hear me out: If you don’t like wearing “outside” shoes inside, yet hate slippers or flimsy “house shoes…” try these. As they’re chukkas with only two pairs of eyelets, they’re quick to lace up and take off. They’re not a standard pair of boots (or even sneakers) with rows and rows of laces which take awhile to loosen up and cinch down. The suede uppers are soft, the natural crepe soles are comfortable (not the best outside in ice and snow though,) and they look good with lots of outfits. They’re one of the best things J. Crew makes.

Surprisingly good. Maybe not great (like something from Ledbury) but good. Quite good. Lots of colors and patterns, three fits (slim, classic, and tall), and made from a not flimsy feeling twill fabric with good stretch. 67% cotton/28% polyamide/5% elastane. Sold in “alpha” sizes though. So they’re more ballpark than the traditional neck and sleeve measurement shirts you’ll find elsewhere. Size shown above is an unaltered medium slim on 5’10″/185, and it’s a tad too small (especially in the neck) for my normally 16/33 or even 16.5/33 shirt wearing frame.

Still interesting thanks to the rounded buckle, but they’re elegant and versatile too. Italian leather. Three colors.

Back for another year. A classic shawl collar cardigan in a rugged merino nylon blend.

Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Quite not. Ten colors to choose from.

A super classy mac. Lighter than a wool coat but still plenty of protection thanks to the water resistant twill and extra length. Half lined in the back with a plaid cotton, and lined in the sleeves with Bemberg for easy on/off. Once you find a navy mac you like you’ll be surprised how often you wear it.

Looks like something from Filson. 56% wool/18% viscose/14% polyester/12% polyamide fabric that’s brushed on the interior for softness. Casual. For those who love the heritage-rugged “thing.”

For when you get tired of the same old poplins and oxfords under your sweaters and sportcoats. Chambray is a little more rugged looking, a lot more interesting, but still easy wearing in this one-year wash. Looks especially great in fall.

A belt that leans more casual but can still be dressed up a little with chinos and a blazer. Italian tanned pull-up leather. Will start to immediately take on character as pull-up leather changes with use, as the waxes it’s stuffed with get “pulled up” to the surface with wear. That’s where the patina will come from.

The similar-to-the-Sussex but stylishly tweaked flight jackets. Notice the different collar, cuffs, and pocket layout.

Broken in oxford cloth which isn’t stiff or scratchy. One of their long-time bestsellers. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template. Something to layer under sweaters, sportcoats, etc. A favorite basic button down.

Tagged as an “early holiday deal.” No code needed here, and more than half off for one of their Ludlows in an interesting but still subtle and versatile pattern is quite nice. Tropical-weight wool from Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico should keep you cool during any out of whack HVAC “events”, and the color and pattern are appropriate for year round use. Sold as separates. Jackets are here, trousers are here.

J. Crew’s take on iconic military field jackets. Really well reviewed. Garment dyed.

The 40% – 50% off select full price w/ SHOPEARLY deal is set to expire Tuesday 11/19/24.