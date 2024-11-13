Huckberry: 15% off Sitewide Annual Sale

For years now, Huckberry has been a source for hard-working, high performing gear that also looks really really good. They don’t run many sales, so when they do it’s big news. No code needed. 15% off applies in your cart. Note that there are some significant exclusions this time which include but are not limited to: American Optical, Barbour, Hestra, Patagonia, Red Wing, Schott, Sunski, and watches from Citizen, Hamilton, Momentum, Seiko, Shinola, Timex, Unimatic, and VAER. Drat.

But the majority overall is getting the 15% off, including hardly ever on sale items from their in-house brands like Flint and Tinder, PROOF, as well as lots of the USA Made gear they have on hand.

Got all that? Free shipping kicks in at $98, but returns are at least easy and free (minus outbound shipping costs if you didn’t hit $98). Let’s get on with the picks.

Full review can be found here. They’re the most popular thing Huckberry carries. These jackets are built extraordinarily well, made here in the USA, and they’re hardly ever on sale. 7 oz waxed sailcloth canvas exteriors are weather resistant and age like selvedge denim. The wear patterns they create over time are individual to the owner. Which means they’ll break in to your shape, and become even more comfortable with each use. They’re lined in a super-soft blanket-striped lining, so you can wear them over just about anything (even just a t-shirt). But they’re warm enough to wear in the colder months, extreme temperatures not withstanding. Available in regular or tall sizes, and they’re even making a women’s version these days.

They call this one the “winterized” version as it’s wool lined, but remember that wool breathes. So while yes, it’ll be “extra toasty,” it also shouldn’t be suffocating.

Tis the season for good friends, good drinks, and nice glassware. These also make an excellent gift when paired with a bottle of top-shelf stuff for that pal of yours who you just don’t know what to get for the holidays. Wouldn’t be a Huckberry sale without these, right? Lead free, hand blown glass decanters and rocks glasses with raised topographic impressions of some of the world’s most famous geological wonders. Remember that free shipping at Huckberry doesn’t kick in until $98, so perhaps this is something you consider to trip that threshold.

A new addition to the Whiskey Peaks lineup. Sippin’ like they used to, out of a glass with a heavy base and double wall construction. But as these are Whiskey Peaks, there’s a mountain in that base, so your neat or “on the rocks” will literally be sitting on top of one of three famous very large rocks (Denali, Half Dome, or Mt. Rainer).

These could sell quick. Chore blazers are often the perfect extra layer. Smart looking but still casual and not structured or stuffy. Boiled wool is a perfect fall/winter fabric. It’s dense (wind and water resistant) but still breathes and moves with you. Combine the two and you get what could be one of the best new releases Flint and Tinder and Huckberry have had in a while. Four colors to choose from. That medium to lighter leaning gray might be the real pick for sake of versatility.

Not cheap yet absolutely has a dedicated fan base. 5 pocket style, feels like a chino, but engineered and woven with 2% spandex for stretch. Garment-dyed, soft, 98% cotton that’s pre-shrunk and ready to become a favorite right away. Note that while once upon a time they were made in the USA, they no longer are. Haven’t been for a couple of years now. Nine colors to choose from. $84 doesn’t make for a cheap pair of pants, but Huckberry has sold shed-loads of these things. Head here for a full review and to see how slim, tapered, and straight fits compare side by side.

And the belt born of the success of the 365 pants. Something you can wear pretty much every day with almost anything. Available in dark brown, chestnut, tan, or black. They’re what you’d expect. Meaning: nice leather, versatile good looks (casual to smart casual use), and should last and last.

Durable, comfortable, and weirdly versatile. Can be worn with everything from twill 5-pockets and a t-shirt to cords and a sweater blazer. Rugged for sure though. Know that these run a little trim and can take a bit of breaking in. But once they do, they’re as comfortable as it gets. A size 10.5 D fits my borderline wide feet after some break in time like a glove. If you’ve got feet that require a true wide fit, they suggest sizing up by half.

Know that they fit trim. A size large fits my 5’10″/185lbs perfect after washing/drying, whereas a medium is too small. Available in multiple blues, grays, olive, black, etc. Here’s why these are actually worth the price: Made from an odor-resistant and wicking merino wool blend which is also machine washable (and machine dryable as long as you can tumble dry low/keep an eye on it…) these henleys can go for three days of straight wear without starting to smell funky or feel gross. That’s why they were a must-add in our “what to pack when traveling light and in style” advice post. So they’re really three shirts in one. Favor the 72-hour henleys over the 72-hour tees or polos. Why? The collars. The black snap buttons are cool, and the collars feel and lay better than either the tees or polos. Get the henleys… although the tees are a favorite too. (But I always reach for my navy or black 72 hour henley first, FWIW.)

And the long sleeve versions, because it’s long sleeve season. $109 though. On SALE. Good gracious. If it makes any difference (checks order history) I (the Joe guy) bought my black and navy (short sleeve) henleys in May of 2023, wear them all the time, and they show no signs of giving up any time soon. The matte black coating on the buttons has started to chip off a little, but that’s from them being bounced around in the dryer often because they get worn so much. The garment/fabric/construction doesn’t seem to be showing any real wear. YMMV of course.

“Okay I get you can wear these for three days straight and they’re great for traveling and all, but they’re pricey. So I’m not paying extra for a henley. Are the t-shirts on sale too?” Yes they are. Don’t forget to size up if you take the original slim fit.

They’ve been updated! Now with a larger, reinforced leather heel section… probably for those of us who use the toes on the opposite foot to pry off/kick off our slip-on shoes. (Because really, who doesn’t do that?) An incredible, breathable, at home slipper/shoe/hybrid-thingy. A few different colors and even upper materials to pick from, but the OG gray wool version shown above is what most of us will want. And enjoy.

Hey now. That’ll do. A little less “trucker” and a little more, uh… “bad mother-trucker.” Contemporary but still uses the heritage waxed fabric. Lightly insulated. Also available in vest form. Worth noting these aren’t made in the USA.

Admittedly a bit odd at first glance, style-wise (they’re not quite a sneaker but not a boot either). Yet once you get a pair of something like these, you may find yourself wearing them all the time. They’re perfect for those who don’t wear their “outside” shoes inside the house, yet also don’t want to schlep around in slippers all the time. They’ve got some substance, they look good with lots of smart casual stuff (from tees and jeans to cords and swazers), and as they’re a slip on, they’re easy to leave by the door and quickly transition into when you get home.

Relwen’s line of “Trap” blazers are modern classics. They take all of the “sporting” details from jackets of the past, and work them into versatile blazers that can be worn everywhere from an office to the bar to on a long trip. The corduroy version is all sorts of right for fall, available in four colors, and looks like it could become a true favorite for many.

And the 75% wool/25% nylon blend option. The gunchecks in particular are very “heritage” looking, yet the whole thing is unstuffed and easier wearing than anything lurking in the back of Gramps’ closet.

When Santa Claus becomes S.W.A.T. Claus. Waterproof and insulated.

Flat out terrific. Japanese fabric is just the right weight, and feels good and strong. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. Price is nice and affordable too. 11 colors to pick from.

Pass the lutefisk, Jans.

On second thought Jans, keep the seafood, and pass whatever you’ve got in that there travel flask.

The “Dad sneakers” one purchases when you yell “Daddy needs a new pair of shoes!!” at the table and the dice actually fall your way. Those are not the Avia 5000. But they kinda look like them if… you can’t find your glasses. (THEY’RE ON YOUR HEAD, POPS.)

Cheap sunglasses that look and perform better than some junk you got on a convenience store spinner rack. Polarized lenses too. Perfect for winter time, since glare off snow can be irritating and then some. Sizing seems to be on the smaller side of medium. So if you’ve got a big noggin, these might be a pass.

One of their bestsellers because it’s a jacket that’s “all the things.” It’s a field jacket, it’s a quilted jacket, and it’s both modern and timelessly “sporting” all at once. Peached cotton-nylon exterior with a water and stain resistant coating. Box-quilting and lightweight recycled poly fill insulation for warmth without bulk.

Another outerwear option from Relwen. A little “less” than the Tanker… less money, and less visually. Stretchy, breathable, water resistant, and lightweight. Perfect on its own for transitional weather, and should do great under a heavier coat or jacket for layer-worthy coldest snaps.

“Crunchy” style, highly functional, and wow does that suede look good. 100% waterproof, gore-tex lined, and a build that strikes the right balance between comfort and rugged performance.

Attention denim heads and/or those who are really committed to supporting US manufacturing. Denim is sourced from Japan’s Kaihara Mills, which is famous enough that even non-denim geeks (my hand is raised) has heard of them. Timeless straight fit, 98% cotton/2% stretch, and cut/sewn/finished in the USA. Will some of us be just fine sticking with our ~$40 BR Factory Traveler denim? Sure. Will these selvage jeans catch some glances from the “I like nice jeans” crowd? Yes, that too.

British Millerain waxed canvas. Not made in the USA like their famous waxed trucker, but still looks great from here. Also available in grey or green.

When you want to dress up but you don’t want to look really dressed up, the “swazer” (aka the knit blazer/sweater hybrid) is your best friend. This one appears to have just enough structure. So it’s not wimpy like a cardigan cut in the shape of a blazer, but it’s not basically a blazer masquerading as something else. Right in-between = just right.

Full Review here. Really, really good. Excels in prime “chinos chukkas polo” season, but also does great with jeans, cords, moleskin five pockets, etc. The sole does well in all conditions (can’t say that about crepe soles) so you can absolutely wear these now and into the near future. I have a pair of the Rhodes Caliber Chelseas with the exact same sole, and I wear them all winter. Also on sale in “tobacco” tan leather.

Size Shown: 32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185

32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185 Fabric: 73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra

73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra Gusseted? YES!

YES! Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: No. Absolutely not.

No. Absolutely not. Extras: Slim, Straight, or tapered fits. Six colors with some not-the-norm shade options. Dart seams behind knees aide in movement. Sorbtek claims extra wicking capabilities, while rest of fabric makes for a harder-wearing canvas work style pant.

A bit more “adventure-y” than the Flint and Tinder 365. They’re made with something called Sorbtek, which helps regulate temperature and wick moisture. 73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra is the blend. And second, the gusseted crotch makes for ease of movement. Garment dyed for that worn in but not worn out look. The stretch is miles ahead of an average pair of Dickies, and the gusseted crotch is a very, very big deal for those of us who move around quite a bit while wearing our chosen trousers. Make sure you wash them separately on cold since excess pigment can bleed out for the first couple of washes. Wear the hell out of them though.

Nobody knows waxed outerwear like the Brits. An investment for sure at $300+, but pretty reasonably priced considering it’s made in the UK from 8 oz. Millerain fabric. Available in black, brown, or “mustard.”

Nice sunglasses for those who don’t mind spending a pretty penny on eyewear. 54mm diameter should be good for most average sized heads/faces.

Full review here. Scored a 4.5/5 from our shoe expert, Adam. Made in Italy, nice materials, and a step up in quality from other cheaper desert boots. A few different colors of suede to pick from, and some smooth leather options (one with a rubber studded sole) too.

If you love the idea of the famed F&T trucker, but not so much the (shorter) length a trucker style comes with… here’s your jacket. Still waxed and still made in the USA, this one comes with a bit of quilting for insulation and it’s a touch longer than the trucker. For comparison a size large trucker has a 28″ body length, whereas the rancher in size large has a 30.25″ body length. Makes all the difference for those of us who have torsos/frames that don’t do as well as we’d like with traditional trucker silhouettes.

Well hello Mr. Fancy Pants Boots.

Yamakazi is a Japanese brand that creates excellent, minimalist, small space designs. And this slim console table is a perfect example of just that. Mrs. Dappered and I have this, and as small-space dwellers ourselves, it makes for a great small book(s) & blue-tooth speaker shelf under a picture in our skinny home/shotgun shack. It’s useful, and it doesn’t get in the way. Dimensions are 31.69″ tall, 23.62″ wide, and just 7.28″ deep. Not quite sure why Huckberry has these as final sale. But they are. No returns or exchanges. If you don’t want to take that risk, Amazon has them at not-final-sale but full price.

From Sarah, author of, among other things, our Dappered Space series: “With this sale, now might not a bad time to pick up a holiday gift or two for the women in your life. Every year Huckberry curates a gifts for her section of their website. Many of these picks are from that, with a few outliers sprinkled in. Nail clippers might seem like a weird gift, but nail grooming and art is kind of a thing right now.”

The 15% off Huckberry just about sitewide sale ends Friday 11/15/23 at 11:59pm CT. Also note that they do usually run some cyber week specials for Black Friday. Who knows what will be in that batch in a couple weeks. They might not even know yet, until they see how this 15% off annual sale goes. That’s the game though, right?