Steal Alert: 50% off select J. Crew Shorts (stretch chino, tech, etc.)

Fifty percent off?

Fifty? And… Shorts?

GO SHORTY. IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY.

This summer when it’s 98 degrees and some of you are wearing these shorts, a cheap Timex weekender, some Killshots, and a reasonably priced, good looking performance tee… and you look casual but still put together (which cargo shorts and flip flops can’t do for you)… spare us a thought. We’ll do the same. Because we do Dappered because of you. We do… cherish you.

Wow that got super mega MTV TRL weird.

Feels a little early in the season for shorts, but that’s precisely why they’re on significant sale. J. Crew doesn’t do 50% off often. And if they do, it’s usually something that’s on final sale (and thus can’t be returned). These aren’t final sale. And in a month or two when everyone wants a pair of shorts, you can probably forget 50% off. Maybe. Okay, off we go with three quick picks. Each has different pros and cons…

The shorts version of their flagship, almost never on sale chinos. Fabric blend on these is 98% cotton/2% elastane (oddly enough their chinos are 97%/3%). Seven colors to pick from on the 9″ version, five on the 10.5″ version. They are what you think they are.

Also shown at the very top of the post in “coal grey.” No cotton in these. None. Pure performance fabric. They’re a blend of 57% recycled nylon, 39% polyamide, 4% elastane. Lots of stretch, and when it’s hot and sticky, they’ll keep your… “battables“… from getting hot and sticky. Expect these to make some “swish swish” noise when walking. But the comfort is well worth that small drawback. They’re one of the best reviewed things on the J. Crew site. Also available in 7″ and 10.5″ inseams, but for some reason only the 9″ is getting the half off discount. No matter, that should work for most. Key word: most.

These are J. Crew’s shot at doing the sporty “hybrid” shorts thing. Whereas the first two styles mentioned are clearly unlined and have beltloops, these are more of an athleisure/athletic/possibly even swim hybrid. They’re lined with a boxer-brief style stretch liner, have a drawcord secured elastic waist, zippered back pockets, and a shorter, beach ready inseam. No personal experience with these, but they sure are significantly cheaper than, say, the new (and frankly awesome looking and feeling) 7″ Wellen performance trunks which just launched over at Huckberry. The J. Crew shorts are almost half the price of those with this sale. Adjust expectations accordingly. Although having options = always nice.

The 50% off select shorts sale at J. Crew, which is part of a larger “up to” half off spring–>summer styles promo, is set to run through this upcoming Monday 4/22/24.