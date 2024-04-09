Steal Alert: Nike’s quiet 20% off select Killshots and Air Force 1s

Well that’s just weird. It’s a quiet one. Super quiet. So far there’s been little (no?) publicity on this, and the bottom line is that Nike has set aside a handful of their bestselling styles which are now getting 20% off once you put them in your cart.

No code or anything needed.

Been a good long while since the classic white with black swoosh Air Force 1s went on sale.

Note that the 20% off in cart won’t apply to all the colors on all the styles. The five above are what’s getting the cut for the AF1s and Killshots. But again, there are a few other models/styles (Vapormax, some Jordans, Metcons) getting a rare 20% off in this sale.

Sadly but not surprisingly the new Killshot “Premium” (as featured in this month’s Most Wanted) are NOT up for this sale.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Here’s to sneaker season fast approaching.