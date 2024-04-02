Tues. Men’s Sales Tripod – Sneaky great $13.50 tees, USA Made ballcaps, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Gotta use the quiet, extra 10% off code TREAT to get those prices shown above. Those tees are steal alert worthy. As good as it gets for a sneaky great, smooth t-shirt with some performance features. Doesn’t look or feel “techy” thanks to the modal that’s in the mix (80% poly, 14% modal, 6% spandex). Feels like an upgraded/super smooth/”dressy” t-shirt. Super smooth poly/modal blend that breathes without looking shiny or “techy”. Raglan style sleeves highlight your shoulders as well as help out with ease of movement. And the collar holds up remarkably well. Not slouchy or thin or weird. For those that prefer wider necks, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Yes there’s a small logo on the left sleeve. But it’s subtle, and these tees are so comfortable that you might quickly forget about it. Someone will probably ask you what spendy athleisure brand it is, and you’ll get to respond with: “GAP“. Damn right, the Gap. Sizes shown above both in the tee and polo are mediums on 5’10″/185.

Buried deep within a random feeling “Spring Favorites” select items promo, J. Crew is having a quiet suit sale. Which is great for those who have a Spring or Summer wedding coming up and have let the calendar flip to April without aquiring a needed suit (if, in fact, they need a suit.) Suit separates allow you to pick the size of the jacket and trousers independently of each other, which should make for less tailoring costs/faster turn around time. And time is of the essence at this point for a lot of people with a wedding to attend in the near future.

Still running. New picks above. Nothing cheap there, but Spring can sometimes mean a new watch. Graduation, a vacation on the horizon, a big move, or maybe you’re staring down the barrel of a long spring and summer with your hands in the dirt and running all over hill and dale getting things done. A good watch can be a weirdly true companion for those types of stretches. Especially for those types of stretches.

UPDATE: There is no joy in Mudville… as this sale just expired. Drat. Sorry guys. Still incredible hats. Ebbets Field Flannels knows what they’re doing.

Some of us have had to reluctantly cut emotional ties with the teams we’ve loved since childhood (*ahem,* and *ahem*). Pretty sure they don’t care. BUT! That also means some of us have been left wandering in a fandom desert, looking for anyone and anything relatively wholesome to root for. Well? What about ROY FREAKING HOBBS? Or… Bees?! Or… electricity! Ebbets makes the vast majority of their stuff in the USA too. It’s incredible quality. Built to last. As real as it gets.

