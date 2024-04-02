Tues. Men’s Sales Tripod – Sneaky great $13.50 tees, USA Made ballcaps, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
GAP: 60% off select + additional 10% off w/ TREAT
- GapFit Active Tees – $13.50 ($20ish)
- GapFit Active Polos – $17.10 ($30ish)
- GapFit Active Slim Joggers – $20.70 ($40ish )
- 8” Vintage Shorts – $17.10 ($30ish)
Gotta use the quiet, extra 10% off code TREAT to get those prices shown above. Those tees are steal alert worthy. As good as it gets for a sneaky great, smooth t-shirt with some performance features. Doesn’t look or feel “techy” thanks to the modal that’s in the mix (80% poly, 14% modal, 6% spandex). Feels like an upgraded/super smooth/”dressy” t-shirt. Super smooth poly/modal blend that breathes without looking shiny or “techy”. Raglan style sleeves highlight your shoulders as well as help out with ease of movement. And the collar holds up remarkably well. Not slouchy or thin or weird. For those that prefer wider necks, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Yes there’s a small logo on the left sleeve. But it’s subtle, and these tees are so comfortable that you might quickly forget about it. Someone will probably ask you what spendy athleisure brand it is, and you’ll get to respond with: “GAP“. Damn right, the Gap. Sizes shown above both in the tee and polo are mediums on 5’10″/185.
J. Crew: 29% – 40% off select Italian Wool Suit Separates
- Slim Fit Italian Stretch Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers = $399 ($675)
40% off, four colors, fabric from Tollegno
- Classic Fit Italian Stretch Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers = $459 ($675)
32% off, two colors, fabric from Tollegno
- Slim Fit 100% Italian Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers = $479 ($675)
29% off, two colors, fabric from Loro Piana
Buried deep within a random feeling “Spring Favorites” select items promo, J. Crew is having a quiet suit sale. Which is great for those who have a Spring or Summer wedding coming up and have let the calendar flip to April without aquiring a needed suit (if, in fact, they need a suit.) Suit separates allow you to pick the size of the jacket and trousers independently of each other, which should make for less tailoring costs/faster turn around time. And time is of the essence at this point for a lot of people with a wedding to attend in the near future.
Macy’s: 25% off select watches w/ VIP
- Bulova MIL-SHIPS-W-2181 Automatic 41mm – $604.13 ($895)
- Movado Heritage Datron Swiss Automatic 40mm – $746.25 ($995)
- Seiko GMT Automatic 43mm in Black or Blue/Black – $356.25 ($475) blue/black review can be found here
- Mido Belluna Royal Automatic – $630 ($840)
Still running. New picks above. Nothing cheap there, but Spring can sometimes mean a new watch. Graduation, a vacation on the horizon, a big move, or maybe you’re staring down the barrel of a long spring and summer with your hands in the dirt and running all over hill and dale getting things done. A good watch can be a weirdly true companion for those types of stretches. Especially for those types of stretches.
Ebbets Field Flannels:
20% off (no code needed, some exclusions)
- Made in the USA New York Knights Ballcap –
$43.20($54) a modern replica of what’s shown above
- Made in the USA Sioux City Ghosts – Ballcap –
$43.20($54)
- Made in the USA Roberto Clemente Signature Series – Ballcap –
$43.20($54)
- Made in the USA Salt Lake Bees – Ballcap –
$24($54)
- Made in the USA Reddy Killowatt – Ballcap –
$43.20($54)
UPDATE: There is no joy in Mudville… as this sale just expired. Drat. Sorry guys. Still incredible hats. Ebbets Field Flannels knows what they’re doing.
Some of us have had to reluctantly cut emotional ties with the teams we’ve loved since childhood (*ahem,* and *ahem*). Pretty sure they don’t care. BUT! That also means some of us have been left wandering in a fandom desert, looking for anyone and anything relatively wholesome to root for. Well? What about ROY FREAKING HOBBS? Or… Bees?! Or… electricity! Ebbets makes the vast majority of their stuff in the USA too. It’s incredible quality. Built to last. As real as it gets.
Also worth a mention:
- Nike: 20% off select w/ SPRING. Last day for this. Still working on five colors of their Killshots.
- lululemon: Their spring stock of ABC pants are in with new colors. No sale of course, but still worth a mention.
- Spier: UP to an additional 30% off select outwear and sweaters (lots of final sale items though).
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off for friends and family (some exclusions apply).
- Allen Edmonds: Their Anniversary Sale is now live for everyone. Picks here if you’d like them.