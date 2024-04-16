Steal Alert: $26 for the Timex Weekender Gray Dial / Gray Orange Stripe

It’s the model that basically re-launched Timex as a more fashionable brand some 15 years ago. This is for when you want to set the heavy metal of a dive or other sports-style watch down. The Timex Weekender is light, fun, and does its one job well: It tells the time.

38mm dial diameter with a 20mm strap width, so feel free to bounce that strap over to another watch if you’d like to.

NOTE: The Weekender models are infamous for making a louder than average “TICK” sound with each snap of their seconds hand. It drives some people absolutely bonkers. If you’re particularly susceptible to annoyance via repetitive noises, be prepared to stuff this thing way back in a sock drawer while you sleep. Or invest in a box fan, and set it on high each night to drown out the relentless Tell-Tale Heart beating inside of your Timex.

Twenty six bucks.

Not bad.

And that gray dial looks good on a more subtle, black strap too:

Shown here on a black, aftermarket Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO…

but there are much cheaper black nato straps out there.

Shipped/sold by Amazon at post time. Normally $35ish. They’ve got the $25.99 price listed as a “limited time” deal. No word just when that limited time expires though.

Head here to see it in the very first edition of our “Double Time” series.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Shown above as part of our Chinos / Chukkas / Polo series.