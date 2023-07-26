Chinos, Chukkas, Polo: Stone, Charcoal, and rich Brown Suede

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive.

The Polo: Vuori Strato Tech Polo in Charcoal Heather – $64. Not black, not a mid-gray. Charcoal. Vuori is one of those relatively new-ish athleisure brands that’s come on the scene trying to compete with Lululemon. And here, they do a pretty good job of providing an alternative to Lululemon’s Evolution polo… for $24 less. 96% poly/4% elastane super soft, stretchy fabric. Moisture wicking, quick-drying, anti-odor finish, all that jazz. Know that the visible inch-wide tag/patch thingy on the lower left body of the shirt is going to be seen as unnecessary branding to many. Fit is more athletic than slim. Here’s how a medium fit on 5’10″/185 during polopalooza this year. The Less Expensive Option: J. Crew Garment-dyed Slub Jersey Polo in Washed Black – $45. The downright CHEAP option: Target Goodfellow Every Wear Polo Shirt – $12

The Chinos: Target All in Motion Performance Pants in Stone – $40. Not white, not khaki. The color “stone” for most brands = lighter than a traditional khaki shade, but not quite bright white either. That in-between works great here with the not-gray but not-black polo. Pants are terrific. Won best in show from our round-up of the best performance/tech pants for men. Nicely affordable price, feels almost as good as a pair of Lululemon ABC pants.

The Chukkas: J. Crew Made in Italy Unisex 1990 MacAlister Boot in Suede – $110.60 w/ SHOPNOW ($158). Full review (of the leather version) can be found here. Finally back on sale as part of a quiet, limited items, 30% off deal. And thankfully NOT final sale. So these can be returned or exchanged. Remember that returns through the mail will set you back a $7.50 prepaid label. Fit seems true to size. 30% off code SHOPNOW expires Saturday, 7/29.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Madrona – $58. Sunskis hits an all too rare mid price point which isn’t cheap, nor is it designer stupid-expensive. Good quality, polarized lenses, nice looking shades.

The Watch: Timex Weekender 38mm Watch – $30ish. Simple, cheap, and versatile. Be aware that the Weekender models are infamous for making a louder than average “TICK” sound with each snap of their seconds hand. It drives some people absolutely bonkers. But if you’re good with that, then it’s a cheap (very cheap) winner.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough “The Standard” Mid Calf Light Cushion Socks – $24. Still made in Vermont. These are not bulky winter-cabin socks. They are also not paper thin dress socks. They’re just right.

The Belt: GAP Basic Belt – $22.47 ($44.95) Hello old friend. Half off through Thursday. No code needed.

Want more of these Chinos/Chukkas/Polos outfits? Head here for the archive. We’ll be rebooting this series as the warm weather rolls on with currently available items. But this is the archive if you want it.