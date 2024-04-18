J. Crew Extra 60% off select Final Sale, Navy Blazers under $300, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Word is the big Allen Edmonds Anniversary sale ends tomorrow, Friday 4/19. So after that, it could be a good long while (like, until Fall’s Rediscover America event) until their “icon” models go back on this big of a sale. Head here for our top 10 from the Anniversary Sale. If you’ve been dragging your feet on buying a pair of nice dress shoes for an upcoming big event… it’s time to make a decision.

For those looking for a navy blue blazer under $300 that’s not the flannel type J. Crew sells… the CT Merino “proper” blazer is a good bet. Two fits, 100% wool exterior, light hopsack like texture. It won’t have the buttery soft “squish” that comes with a lightweight flannel like the J. Crew Legacy, but when it comes to the warmer months, a lot of us prefer something cooler and crisper feeling. Code SPRING20 is set to expire this Sunday, 4/21. And remember that returns with Charles Tyrwhitt can be on the pricey side, as the (expensive) outbound shipping is non-refundable, and returns will set you back a $9.95 pre-paid label.

Sixty! As deep as they seem to go in terms of extra percentage off their final sale stuff. Of course the vast majority of what’s up for that extra 60% off SHOPSALE code is either weird stuff or out of season items, but there’s a few bestsellers getting the extra 60% off worth noting.

In case you missed the steal alert from a couple days back. Also re-visiting because of the boots sale. Not recommending the wearing of those two selections at the same time. But when it comes to J. Crew’s currently running “up to 50% off select spring –> summer items event… these appear to be the best deals. And like nuts and gum, shorts and boots would make a strange combination. Even if (especially if) Johnny Depp is somewhere wearing this combination as we speak.

That’s odd. Some basic colors like navy, gray, etc. too. Mentioned the polos in best bets, but there’s long sleeve and short sleeve and sleeveless tees too. Their metal vent tech line is the stuff that is light, stretchy, breathes great, and has serious anti-stink properties thanks to something they call “Silverescent technology” (hence the “metal” moniker). All final sale though. You can return in-store for credit, but it has to be in store and you’ll only get store credit. Not cash back.

Also worth a mention: