10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Performance Polos, Booze Free G&Ts, & more

McQueen looks without the Persol price tag. Polarized lenses, acetate frames, and weighted tips to maintain balance. Dimensions are 54 x 17 x 145 mm. They are, admittedly…. not subtle. For those who like to play with their style. Some of us will stick to our basic wayfarer and classic aviator styles.

If you’re the type who prefers to wear dark colors like navy, charcoal, and black year round (me too), you may find yourself in that annual period of feeling a little out of place while most others turn to brighter/fresher colors like light blues, light grays, sandy earth tones, and even yellows and pinks. No matter. Stick to your true dark stuff, and work in something lighter and brighter… on your wrist. Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATO straps to the rescue. Specifically this “greige” and white striped option. Seiko SPB143 obviously not included.

A casual menswear basic. Lots of colors. 100% organic cotton, pre-washed for softness and that lived-in but not worn-out feel. Select colors are on sale for $24.99 and those AREN’T final sale. What’s odd here is that a couple of colors are marked down to $27.97 (so, a higher price) and those are final sale. Strange.

Gin and Tonic season is upon us. And while there are plenty who love the real thing… sometimes the gut rot/liver punch/brain fuzz isn’t what one is after on that particular day. Enter Saint Ivy. Does it taste just like a gin and tonic only without the booze and sugar? No. Does it taste a lot more like a Gin and Tonic than a sparking water? Yes it does. They are, frankly, a treat. And actually refreshing, as they don’t use artificial sweeteners or any of that gunk. Available in some Whole Foods locations.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Think of these as a cheaper, even lighter weight (like, feather weight) version of the Target All in Motion polo. 93% poly / 7% spandex. Performance fabric which delivers stretch and wicking properties. Soft. Has an almost brushed-like finish in the hand. But so lightweight that the collar doesn’t feel all that sturdy. Might not look the crispest as the day wears on. But if it’s boiling hot and you want to wear something more than a tee but you’re still keeping it casual, then these are the ticket. Twelve colors. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Always a plus.

Senselessness is a human thing. Not limited to one culture, region, or religion. The unholy, lethal pissing match conducted by the French and English in the Holy Land from World War I through the immediate aftermath of World War II is just one example, which sadly may provide some context to the modern day. What the hell.

Lots of options, not just that summer-wedding-ready, muted (for a) floral print option shown above. Made in Italy. Stripes, solids, prints, etc.

Exterior is made from Filson’s famous waxed tin cloth. Interior is fully lined in nylon. YKK zipper with bridle leather pull. One of Filson’s now “imported” items. So seventy five bucks might be, understandably, a big ask in the eyes of some long time Filson fans.

The polo you could truly run a marathon in if you had to. Material is lightweight, extraordinarily breathable, flexible, the works. Raglan sleeves are terrific, and sure seem to add more range of motion. Collar is more of a classic ribbed-style, and not very structured. So unless you button it all the way up, layering it under a blazer or cardigan or something might eventually look a little odd. Four colors available, sizes are pretty good at post time on the black and navy, but they’re final sale.

adidas Samba style without the Samba’s elongated tongue. And 20% off. For now. Until Nike puts a stop to that particular sale.

