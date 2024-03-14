Spier Core Suits Sale, $5.60 T-Shirts, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Not quite sure why everyone decided to throw a big suit sale this week, but here we are. These are not their base line Red Label suits. These are an upgrade from those. From the OG core line. Two fits (slim or contemporary). Nice Australian merino wool fabrics. Japanese cupro lining. Half-canvas construction, very light and flexible shoulder padding, etc… These suits rarely go on sale. Ten percent off runs through this Monday, March 18th as part of a slightly wider “up to 20% off” Spring sale that they’re running.

Because nothing says balance like throwing in a Target t-shirt sale immediately following some sharp suits. Both tees shown above are 60% cotton / 40% poly. Both tees shown above are Target’s Goodfellow & Co line. Both reference the same size chart for a fit perspective. Why the basic colors are on one product page and the other colors are on another, I don’t know. But they are.

Not a ton new in there and shipping under $99 will cost you an additional $6.95… but there’s a few favorites that have drifted in there all the same.

Wheeeew boy that’s a lot of cash for two shirts. But some guys absolutely swear by their stretchy, wicking, breathable Rhone Commuter shirts. These are the next generation “midweight” shirts that are supposed to look and wear dressier. Enough so that Rhone claims the collars will look just fine with a necktie. (The original commuter shirts, as great as they are, are more casual. Think performance fabric OCBDs.) These mid-weights were out of stock for good long while there, but have now come back into stock and are now also up for some bulk-buy discounting. Buy two and you’ll save 25%. Buy three and save 30%. But again…. you’ll have to front up a lot of cash.

They extended it. They’ll do that occasionally with a big sale. But now it really does seem like it’s set to end today, and then it might be a wait until late May until something significant comes along again from BR (and then it’ll probably be capped at 30% off). Full original picks here if you’d like to see them, and head here for our One Sale Five Outfits post.

Also worth a mention: