Steal Alert: Huckberry Merino 72-Hour tees new lower price + extra 30% off

More like $55.

But can that crummy cotton thrift shop tee be worn hard for three days straight without smelling like…

y’know?

Didn’t think so.

These are the tees that you can wear for 72 hours straight while on the road (or anywhere else) without them picking up funk, stink, or feeling gross. That’s the magic of merino wool, as it’s naturally anti-microbial, wicks, breathes, and regulates temperature. And Huckberry just simultaneously:

dropped the normal price of $88 down (down!) to $78 resurrected their quiet, 30% off merino30 code

That counts as a double-sale/stacking deal, no?

Note that the “performance fit” is a true slim fit. My 5’10″/185lbs has to size up to a size large, which then fits perfect after a wash and dry. And yes, I dry mine. They’re 89% 16.5 micron merino wool, 11% nylon. That blend means you can throw them in the dryer as long as you don’t nuke the bloomin’ crud out of them. Keep the temp at low, expect a little shrinkage with the first wash/dry, and you should be good.

It appears that merino30 works only on that original performance fit. But that code is allegedly now set to run, quietly, clear through the end of March.

Worth noting is that they’re still stuck at $88 over at Amazon. (And yes, Huckberry has an Amazon storefront now.)

That’s all.

Carry on.

P.S. the merino30 code doesn’t work on their excellent short-sleeve henleys. I tried. some of us prefer the versatility of a short sleeve henley over the tees. But the code won’t work on the henleys, and thus those continue to be stuck at full price. Blast.