J. Crew Legacy Blazer drops to 42% off, New Target All in Motion, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Full review here. Was 33% off when they launched their “wear to work” event, but then dropped in price on Monday to 44% off. That’s… weird. Size shown above is a 36 S, unaltered, on Ryan who is 5’9″/160. BTW that aforementioned “wear to work” promo is set to end today (3/7/24), so it’d be reasonable to assume the 44% off on the Legacy Blazer is also set to end today.

Normally $180 – $200, the Bambino Bahaus is back down to what feels like pre-pandemic levels. White dial is shown above, but they have black dial and gray dials as well also on sale for $153. Reviewed here as part of our “double time” series. And note that this is the original size for Orient’s Bambino dress watch line. It’s not the new, smaller, 38mm size. Here’s a side by side to see how those two compare.

And that stacking SIMPLE15 code should work on just about everything else. Stinks that one gets absolutely slapped upside the head with shipping costs at checkout. Basic Shipping = 8-10 business days for $14.95. Premium Tracked = 5-8 working days for $17.95. Ouch, right? Their goods still ship out of the UK. And thus… that’s why it’s not cheap to move a purchase. No personal experience on these non iron chinos, but they come in 17 colors, three fits (extra slim, slim, and classic) and could be a slightly less spendy alternative to the Bonobos weekday warrior.

Not on sale but Target’s affordable performance/athleisure wear brand All in Motion has new arrivals for Spring. And they look like they have some serious promise.

Part of their big wardrobe sale which got the one sale / 5 outfits treatment over here. But we didn’t really lean on sportcoats specifically in that post, as we made use of the two explorer suits for $999 deal instead. Yet if you’re on the hunt for a blazer or sportcoat and want to throw your money and trust the way of a company who knows blazers and sportcoats… now’s not the worst time with Brooks Brothers.

Stock is coming and going for this sale. At one point yesterday, almost all of the original picks had sold out. Now most are back… but they may sell out again. Also, didn’t see that they had included the Swiss Quartz movement/rest of materials are sourced from the US/manufactured in the US “American Documents” watch. Full review of that can be found here.

From the current leaders of inexpensive norm-core. Oxford cloth button downs are classic and versatile. And through today UNIQLO is knocking ten bucks off the price. Seems like the ten-dollar-off OCBD special has been running just about every other week for the last couple months.

