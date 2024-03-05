One Sale, Five Outfits: Brooks Brothers Wardrobe Event

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations pulled from the currently running Brooks Brothers Wardrobe event. Here’s some of what they have going on, which may feature prominently:

Got all that? It’s confusing. There’s some bulk buy deals, there’s some plain ol’ 25% off deals. Off we go with the outfits…

Spring Super Sharp / Warm Weather Wedding

Brooks Brothers: Slim or Classic Italian Wool Explorer Suit Jacket & Trousers = $499.50*

(*if you spend $999 to get two… we’ll use the second, gray set here in a second),

Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Dress Shirt – 4 for $249 = $61.25 per (normally $118 per),

Cotton Blend Argyle Socks – $24.50,

Fitzgerald Tassel Loafers – $186 ($248),

Made in Italy Silver Buckle Burgundy Leather Dress Belt – $73.50 ($98)

(Carfina Polarized Sunglasses – $25,

Orient Bambino Small Seconds Automatic – $210)



Brooks Brothers: Light Grey Slim or Classic Explorer Suit Jacket (you’ll get slim or classic trousers too) = $499.50*

(*if you spend $999 to get two full suits… we’ll use the trousers in the next outfit),

Patterned Non-Iron Dress Shirt – 4 for $249 = $61.25 per (normally $118 per),

Slim Fit Five-Pocket Stretch Cotton Garment Dyed Pants – $59.99 ($118),

Cotton Blend Frog Pattern Socks – $24.50,

Cheever Tassel Loafer with Kiltie – $186 ($248),

Made in Italy Leather Belt – $73.50 ($98)

(Dan Henry 1937 Dress Chronograph – $270)

Warm Weather Sharp Casual

Brooks Brothers: Light Grey Slim or Classic Explorer Suit Trousers (part of the 2 Explorer suits for $999 sale),

Bellport Driving Mocs – $148.50 ($198),

Made in Italy Leather Belt – $73.50 ($98)

(Target All in Motion Performance Jersey Polo – $20,

ROKA Performance No-slip Lightweight Sunglasses – $105 ($205)

Invicta 1953 Watch – $128 on a Crown & Buckle Strap – $34

Boconi Slim Zipster Laptop Briefcase – $120)

Brooks Brothers: Stretch Wool Hopsack Blazer – $411 ($548),

Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Dress Shirt – 4 for $249 = $61.25 per (normally $118 per),

Brown Bluchers – $186 ($248)

(Target Goodfellow Comfort Stretch Jeans – $24 ($40),

Orient Bambino 38mm – $200ish,

Darn Tough “The Standard” Socks – $26,

LL Bean Classic Belt – $44.95)

“luxuriating”

Brooks Brothers: Linen Robe – $138.60 ($198),

Cotton Poplin Skiing Henry Print Boxers – $19.99 ($34.50),

Vail Shearling Scuff Slipper – $111 ($148)

(“How do you do fellow kids” tee – $22,

“How to be perfect” – $13.49)

