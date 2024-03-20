Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 Picks for Men

Above photo credit for the daisies goes to Günter Hoffmann on Unsplash. But “Boxy” (who is our unofficial Amazon Mascot)… he’s all ours.

Ah yes, springtime. The birds, the bees, the flowers, the trees… Boxy the Box Head looking through your open window at you while you sleep…

And a new Amazon sale. So now that’s three big Amazon sales per year, yes? Prime Day, Prime Day 2 – Buy Hard with a Vengeance, and now this one. Which unlike the other two big ‘Zon sales, it does not appear you need a Prime membership to participate this time.

Ready? Let’s get to the picks. It gets a little random. That’s Amazon for you.

The quartz version of their highly popular automatic, vintage-y looking, military inspired “hack” watches. 38mm in diameter.

An oft-mentioned favorite. For the price, they’re great. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, no silly/obnoxious visible branding, and at 53mm they should fit most guys just fine. That and it can be weirdly difficult to find tortoise frames with gray lenses. Usually the lenses are brown on tortoise frames. There’s something a little more “luxe” looking with that gray lens + tortoise combo.

Annnnnnd the slightly more retro-looking, keyhole bridge version.

Uh. When did Amazon and GAP partner up? And they’ve got them in the iconic Kornacki khaki “Palamino Brown” shade (center) no less. As we head into this next election season, no matter what media you consume, remember that Steve Kornacki is out there, somewhere, working a map on a touch screen and giving data instead of dogma (even/especially if the pundits on the same set are doing the opposite). And for that he should be held in the highest of regard.

Anyone else get their PROOF 72 hour polo order cancelled during Huckberry’s recent big sale? Yeah, me too. As these tend to run a bit trimmer (especially after the first wash and dry…) a lot of larges and XLs sold out, as those of us who are usually medium and large sized up. BUT THEN OUR ORDERS GOT CANCELLED. Guess what? Found some stock…. on the (new) Huckberry Amazon page no less. Prime fulfilled. I’m showing a decent size selection for the stone black (pictured above) and navy, at post time.

Fancy a bit of color for the warmer months? It’s a Citizen, it’s got an automatic movement, it’s rated to 200m water resistance, and that blue textured dial is something else.

Not technically a “big spring deal…” but these things whipsaw around so much in price that anything under $200 is a good deal. Full review of the DOUBLE zip option, in black, can be found here.

More GAP. Choggers, only in shorts form. 8″ inseam. 100% cotton. Select colors are marked down to ten bucks.

Classic, heritage good looks in a true heritage size. From a trusted brand, with a trusted powered-by-light movement, at a price that’s positively… 2016-ish. Camo strap is $148.75. Black Ion Plated case version is $153.99. 18mm band width should make for an easy-ish time finding different straps if you so choose.

For those of us getting our lighter in weight, lighter in color suits out of storage/their winter residence in a garment bag at the back of the closet and need to refresh them before wearing. Quite an impressive handheld steamer. Some handheld steamers just flat out don’t do the job well. They spit water or hard water deposits, they’re awkward to hold, and/or the water reservoir runs out quickly. That’s not the case on any level with this super well made, easy to wield, plenty of water in the tank steamer. The dry cleaner can be terrible on suits, sportcoats, and blazers. The less trips there the better. So unless it’s soiled or it’s starting to stink, release the wrinkles with this and be on your way.

For those that like the old-school smart look of a rectangular watch… but won’t be shelling out for an old-school heritage luxury name. Looks really good dressed wayyyy up (seen here and here), and also does the “modern Rat Pack” thing well when worn with a sweater polo and dress trousers.

Because it’s that time of year when we put our sweaters away. Especially those we’ve possibly let grow over the winter around our junk. No need to bust out a bic. Just keep it neat. Increase air flow.

Speaking of your dilly dong and onions bag. It’s swamp-arse season. Avoid cotton underwear at all costs. Thankfully, these performance mesh briefs wick, breathe, and stretch.

Going somewhere? Yeah you and the rest of the planet. Or so it feels. And with various models of planes being sidelined for, um, “quality control” reasons, ticket prices probably won’t be getting cheaper anytime soon. Under $150 for a two piece (one carry on, one checked) hardside spinner set is pretty great. The often-suggested Samsonite hard-sided carry-on (the one from the how to pack light post) runs $150 flat for just the one piece. So to go with Amazon’s house-label seems like a smart choice (to get the checked bag for “Free.”) ABS hard shell, telescoping handles, expandable, etc. Everything you’d expect.

Creeping up on just about half off, which is wayyyy better than any of the sales Timex will run direct through their own website. Japanese automatic movement, 40mm case, retro good looks. Some guys HAATTTE this particular bracelet because it does a number on any arm/wrist hair. So if you are particularly hirsute, know that may be an issue. Full review (in the black and blue) can be found here.

Told you it was gonna get random. But as a very good friend of Dappered once said, “lighting is everything.” And if you’re throwing a party this spring or summer, having good, not harsh, ambiance-creating outdoor lighting can make or break a, (holds pinky up) soiree. These claim to be waterproof, shatterproof, and are even dimmable if you provide your own dimmer.

Because it’s Spring and windows are now being opened. And if your neighborhood is anything like the Dappered home office’s, you’re lucky to go more than 2 minutes without one of the 10 dogs (I counted) on the block barking bloody murder for an extended period of time. Or maybe it’s the “interesting” neighbors across the alley with their annual spring “Redneck Crawfish Boil” (their words not ours) with incredible outdoor karaoke until the wee hours. Look, nobody is asking for perfect peace and quiet. Hardly. But some of this post-pandemic “WE WILL PARTY HARD* AND TO HELL WITH EVERYONE ELSE” stuff has to wear off eventually, right? Now get off my lawn.

*great song. undebatable.

P.S. …whut.

The Dappered Space Splurge: Amazon Poly & Bark Canale Leather Couch – $1699 w/ $200 off coupon box checked (normally $2000+)

That’s something. No idea if this style is comfortable, but it looks amazing. It’s no leather chesterfield for $317… but those days are long gone. Clearly it’s a monster splurge, but you’ll pay a heck of a lot more at bigger brand-name stores for something that looks like this. Usually above $2k, it even ships for free as it’s Amazon fulfilled. They’ll scheduled a time for delivery, and then unboxing and what little assembly is required will be up to you. You’ll need to check the little “apply $200 coupon” box to save that cash checkout.

The Amazon Big Spring sale is set to end… well it doesn’t seem like they want to say when it ends. It’ll probably run for a few days? Maybe through the weekend? Who knows.