Steal Alert: Huckberry Extra 15% off their Sale Section

Wait… stuff that’s already on sale is going on more sale? Sale’s on sale! DOUBLE sale!

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?!

It means a lot of shops and brands are stuck between end-of-season clearance events and just before the lion-share of new warm weather arrivals truly land. So if a brand or a retailer has a sale section? It’s time to move this stuff along.

Now there are a few exclusions. Some items aren’t getting an additional 15% off (yet they’re still on sale?) And as of post time, the majority of Huckberry’s sale section is not final sale yet (with a few exceptions, do watch out for those). And while free shipping won’t kick in until $98, returns are at least free. So you won’t get dinged sending something back (although any outbound shipping on purchases under $98 are non-refundable). Ready? Let’s get on with the picks:

Wear them just as you would a pair of desert boots. T-shirt and chinos are ideal. As are a polo and jeans or garment dyed 5-pockets. Made in Italy. Crepe sole.

Just got put on sale for thirty bucks off AND now the extra 15% off drops. Not bad. But be warned that these have “self fabric” collars without much structure. So while super comfortable and wearable for 72 hours straight without picking up stink or feeling gross (thus the magic of merino wool…) the collars can be a little… limp. That won’t work well if you’re planning on wearing one under a blazer or sportcoat. But on its own with a pair of performance chinos and chukkas for a trip? Absolutely. Also know that these tend to run a touch slim. My 5’10″/185 has to size up from a medium to a large for these shirts, but it then fits perfectly after the first machine wash cold/tumble dry low.

A steal. Full Review here. Really, really good. They’ve been pegged to full price for the longest time in the versatile “taupe” suede seen above. Nice to see them getting a double dip of sale pricing with “chinos chukkas polo” season on the horizon.

Pretty uncompromising. Nylon/cotton shell kicks that cheap “sheen” seen on other quilted jackets to the curb. Peached finish gives it that perfect look and feel. Pockets. So many pockets. And the interior is anything but forgotten. Ships and returns free. That gray in the upper left had been excluded from the sale pricing if memory serves. No longer, and the extra 15% off helps of course.

As cheap as any of the 365 line of 5-pockets will get. Color shown above is “earth,” which is also the only color that has any real size selection left.

You know it’s a British made loafer if they’ve put a rubber studded sole on the bottom. Same company that makes the famed hi-top chukkas.

Not quite Bond’s waxed jacket from Skyfall, but we’re headed solidly in that direction.

For those of us who love the idea of a pair of Milkshake Suede Alden Indy Boots, but in no world/universe/or pipe dream be spending $675(!!!) to acquire such things.

Sleeve free is often the way to be in this weird period of very-late winter/early spring. That and this waxed and quilted version won’t make you look like a wayward finance bro.

For those who want something a bit “more” than an unstructured desert boot style of chukka, but don’t want a big clunky work boot either. These are right in between. Made in the USA too.

More quilting, less cost, no wax (does have a water-resistant DWR coating though). While much of Huckberry’s catalog leans towards the “heritage” side in terms of style (nothing wrong with that), their in-house PROOF line seems to be a bit more modern. And reasonably affordable.

Soft everything. Soft suede, soft construction. Two crepe sole options (not great for winter) and a rubber studded option (surprisingly an option).

One of their bestsellers. Stretchy, breathable, water resistant, and lightweight. Perfect on its own for transitional weather, and should do great under a heavier coat or jacket for layer-worthy cold snaps.

Because it’s still shawl collar cardigan season. Mostly cotton and nylon with a bit of yak wool thrown in. Vintage looking without actually being something found at an estate sale.

More Supima-cotton goodness from Huckberry’s “45” brand. Suuuper soft 100% Supima cotton, jersey knit fabric. Garment-dye gives it a worn in (but not worn out) look. Preshrunk. Collar is nice but not really all that structured. So combined with the garment-dye look and feel to the fabric, it leans more casual polo. Would still look good with chinos and some unstructured suede loafers. Fit is more of a straight than a slim fit, but it’s not enormous or boxy. Here’s how a medium looks on 5’10″/185.

Also shown at the very top of the post. Currently going for $130 over at Taylor Stitch AND it’s final sale over there. Free shipping and returns through Huckberry. Not bad at all.

American made, straight fit, NON stretch rinse wash jeans. As classic as it gets. Sanforized and pre-washed to minimize shrinkage and maximize comfort. Not a massive range in terms of sizes, but that’s not unusual for a pair of jeans like this, as they aren’t really made to cover the entire market.

Not quite sure why the grey with green lining is significantly cheaper than the brown with orange lining option, but… we’ll take it!

Lightweight, warm, and has a DWR coating to keep precipitation from soaking in. A well executed, foundational layer.

Just mediums and a couple XLs left at post time. Again, it’s a true way-end-of-season clearance. Chunky traditional Aran Cable style knit. 60% lambswool, 40% nylon. Lighthouse-keeper worthy.

Won’t get cheaper than that. That’s as low a price as I think these have ever gone for. Full review from our shoe expert Adam can be found here.

Technically not part of the sale section, so no additional 15% off… BUT that 30% off code merino30 is still working at post time AND they just recently dropped the regular price by ten bucks.

So certainly worth another mention.

Note that these are a true slim fit. My 5’10″/185lbs has to size up to a size large, which fits perfect after a wash and dry. Code seems to be working just on the slim “performance” fit.

These are the tees that you can wear for three days straight while on the road (or anywhere else) without them picking up funk, stink, or feeling gross. That’s the magic of merino wool, as it’s naturally anti-microbial, wicks, breathes, and regulates temperature. If you’ve got a trip planned and want to pack light then now’s a good time to consider one or two of these. Code merino30 is scheduled to run through the end of March.

The extra 15% off sale items deal at Huckberry is set to expire Wednesday 3/13. So it’s a relatively quick one. And as it’s an end-of-season clearance, sizes might move pretty quick. If we missed something from that big pile of sale, goods, send an email to joe@dappered.com