Steal Alert: That Amazon Leather Chesterfield Chair is on major sale – $317 ($895)

Ah c’mon.

Paid $900 for mine.

Supply vs Demand, right? Seems like Amazon’s inventory robots saw a surge during the pandemic, thought “well these chairs are a hit, let’s order A ZILLION OF THEM” and now… people would rather fly to Cancun.

Or, something.

Made by one of Amazon’s own in-house brands, this thing is a beast. Usually $800 – $1000 and for a couple of years there they couldn’t keep them in stock. If you want a piece of furniture with presence, this will do it. It’s big. 39″D x 50″W x 30.3″H. Yes, fifty inches wide. It won’t be a good fit for small spaces. But if you’ve got some room, it’ll chew up the scenery with some old-school class.

Get out your tape measure. It’s not small: 39″D x 50″W x 30.3″H

The leather is impressive for the list-price. On immense fire-sale like this it’s a home-furnishings aberration. Usually for $300 you’d get some sort of “leather” fakery which is really liquified plastic that a cow might have farted on. But not this. Look, it’s not mega thick beefcake stuff, but it’s not paper thin gloss you’d find at some off-price/discount big box retailer either. It has real visual depth, and most importantly it feels good. Comes with free 30 day returns (although admittedly who knows how that would go, returning something this large.) It also comes with a 3 year warranty.

You will want to condition it with some Chamberlain’s Leather Milk conditioner once it shows up/occasionally thereafter to keep it looking and feeling good.

Up close with the leather.

In stock. Ships free (yes really) with Amazon Prime. It ends up being delivered by either one of the big Amazon box trucks, or a 3rd party furniture delivery service. Tagged as a “Prime Scheduled Delivery,” they should call and schedule a time for an entryway-drop off. At least they have in the past.

It’s a chair that’s a legitimate investment for a lot of us at regular price, yet even when full price it’s significantly more affordable than other leather chesterfields out there.

It’s fun. And comfortable. And looks great. People love it.

That’s all.

Carry on

Cat at lower left not included. Unless you can tempt him with a big sandwich.