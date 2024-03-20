20% off Nike Killshots, $152 Linen/Cotton Summer Suits, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The Pick: Killshot 2 (select colors) – $72 ($90)

Includes most but not all Killshots. Swoosh colors up for the sale include Oil Grey, Lucid Green, Hyper Blue, and Night Maroon. Maybe they’re doing this for Tourney Time/fans to sport their team’s colors? They were popular either last year or the year before with some coaching staffs on the sidelines. UPDATE: Looks like this is still a members only deal. So you’ll either have to log in our create a log in with them to save the 20% on the Killshots. Sorry folks… got some bad intel on this one. Thought it was open to everyone.

Last day for the $20 off J. Crew chinos deal. No code needed. Lots of colors, multiple fits, and they very rarely get any kind of price cut. So twenty bucks off (which works out to ~22% off) is actually a steal.

Two notes for the other stuff:

J. Crew’s language with their “40% off sitewide” promotion is… strange. “40% off sitewide” is precisely how they’ve put it. Not “UP TO 40% off.” But instead, 40% off. Now I think we’re all used to exclusions… but not only are their tons of exclusions for this one, not a lot of what IS marked down on the men’s side is getting the full 40% off, nor anywhere near it (14% ain’t 40%.) Seems like an odd decision for some of their corporate team to make. Doesn’t really generate high levels of trust with us on the customer side, no? Seems like they changed the suede on the Macalister boots this year. The boots are still made in Italy, they’re still quite the deal when on sale for 30% off (or more…) but the suede isn’t quite as rich in terms of depth this year. They’re still comfortable and extraordinarily versatile though. Just know that the nap of the suede they’re using (at least at the time of this post) isn’t quite as deep as it was in years past. The 2024 MacAlisters can be seen above in the lower right quadrant.

This is mainline BR. Not BR FACTORY. So you don’t need to lower your expectations here, as you would if it were the step-down, lesser quality FACTORY line. Extra 20% off runs through this Sunday. Just watch out for final sale items. Anything tagged as such (look for items that end in $.97) can’t be returned or exchanged.

Okay you can lower those expectations now! Obligatory reminder that BR Factory doesn’t have quite the same level of fit, finish, and fabrics that mainline Banana Republic does. But that’s also why they’re so much more affordable. Since that additional 20% would come off the marked down price, total % off would be 60%. Which seems like an absurd amount, but these “outlet” positioned brands like BR Factory almost never sell anything at MSRP. But 60% off is really quite good, overall, for BR Factory.

Ends this Sunday. Been a moment or two since Bonobos ran a sale on full priced stuff. Probably gonna be a while until they do it again. Full original picks here can be found here if you’d like them.

Also worth a mention: