Bonobos: 25% off (with new spring arrivals)

In late February/early March the flow of sales and promos across all brands and retailers had slowed to a trickle. But now that the first crocuses have stuck their heads above the dirt parapet, we’re drinking from a promo-code-fire-hose.

(^^^That might be a new record for most cliches/tortured metaphors used in the opening paragraph of a sale post. Yay us!)

LET’S DO THIS, SPRING.

25% off at Bonobos is nice, but be aware that their stuff is spendy. So yes, it helps, but sticker shock may still affect some of the less Bonboseasoned. Usual exclusions (original chinos, chinos 2.0, some weekday warriors) all apply. Off we go…

Has to be mentioned. Three fits. Barely-there construction with an airy, self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Full review here. Size shown above is a 40R in the gray on Joe who is 5’10″/190 in that particular shot. Same blazer is also seen here.

NOTE: As of post time available sizes and fits are more scattered than normal. Is that a bad sign for these blazers? Is the new ownership thinking about retiring these things? Say it ain’t so EXPRSS! Maybe that’s just a bit of panic… but know that sizes might move fast on some colors and sizes.

Certainly an investment for one short sleeve button up, but plenty swear by the Bonobos Riviera. Three fits, 31 colors/patterns to choose from, and a 98% cotton / 2% spandex fabric that wears light but not papery. No button down collars this year. Some will like that, some will hate it. Also (obviously) shown at the very top of the post.

If the Target All in Motion 5 pockets taught us anything, it’s that some “golf” pants need not be confined to the course. Almost a hundred bucks though. Can’t say that about the Target pants. Although these have a more traditional chino/dress-pant style pocket layout. So they’ll look cleaner when dressed up a touch if you so choose. Ten colors. Five, yes five, fits.

For those that refuse to shelve their denim even in the warm (if not hot) months. Something to wear with those short-sleeve Riviera button ups. Especially if you’re going for a Magnum PI look. 90% Organic Cotton, 10% Elastomultiester. Do note that the “care” instructions on the product page say don’t tumble dry these. The tags may say something different… but they may not. Best to assume they’re lay flat to dry. But most of us don’t wash our jeans with every use (or anywhere near every use) anyway.

And their regular, premium jeans. Excellent fit and feel. And priced like they know it too. FIVE different fits (Tailored, Slim Taper, Slim, Athletic, Straight). Lots of washes. Like, too many washes. Some of those mid-blues are getting awfully close to each other. And then there’s the fabric: 92% Cotton | 4% Elastomultiester | 4% Elastane blend is incredibly comfortable and moves with you. An investment, but worth it for some.

Just as unconstructed as the solid blazers, and should excel in warmer weather. (And/or should excel for those who just run a tad warm year round.) If you’re looking to inject a little pattern but still keep it dark and cool… here’s your blazer.

For the true Bonobos diehards. Because $75 ain’t cheap. Three fits, a handful of spring-y/summery colors, and cut from a lighter weight 97% cotton / 3% spandex blend.

For those who prefer the feel of cotton (or in this case stretch cotton) five pockets over something tech-y/performance-y/golf-y. Their bestselling travel jeans, only lightened up for the warmer weather.

65% Cotton, 35% Nylon. A little sleeker and cleaner looking than a standard cotton M65 style field jacket.

97% cotton / 3% spandex, machine washable, but sharp enough for a dressier office or big event. Their eight “icon” colors are excluded, but the colors above (plus eight more) are up for the 25% off. Kinda confusing.

Too early for swim trunks? Probably not. Utilizes a more modern boxer-brief-style lining, as opposed to the old school white mesh thing we’re all used to. And that’ll be much appreciated by many. 5″, 7″, and 9″ inseams all available. Lots of patterns and colors to choose from.

And now some quick picks from the sale section, of which the 25% off is applying. So sale’s on sale. Note that at post time, the below picks were NOT final sale. But that could change quick. Anything tagged as Final can’t be returned or exchanged. We’re avoiding that stuff on purpose…

Fabric is an Italian 98% Wool, 2% Elastane stretch wool blend. They come in five (yes FIVE) different fits, a ton of different sizes, AND they’re sold in precise inseam lengths. So a lot of guys might just be able to get away without any sort of trip to the tailor.

Just about half off with that additional 25% off deal. Thankfully not final sale. Decent size and color options left at post time.

And the crewnecks too.

5 pocket style leans more casual, but they can pull duty with some blazers and sportcoats. Tees and sneakers too of course. Breathable, wicking, etc.

The Bonobos 25% off code SLAMDUNK is set to run through March 24th.