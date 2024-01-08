Best Posts of 2023: Series, Lists, and Roundups

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2023, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer last year. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative and useful posts in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

If you’ve been reading this site for a while, you’re probably pretty adept at throwing “fits” together, whether dressed up or down. But it can still be useful to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. From seeing the Barbara Blockbuster, to looking sleek in boots, to just lying in the grass (in a very brave choice of pant), we covered it in 2023. And a little later this week we’ll run back some of our favorite scenarios of the past year in an additional Best of ’23 post.

Watch lovers, assemble! Double Time debuted in 2022, and continued strong in 2023. The concept is simple. Two watches that can handle all scenarios, so you can keep your collection lean and mean if that’s your thing. And several different budgets were considered throughout the series. If you’re looking to simplify your watch collection in 2024, this series should help.

This post focused on packing a capsule wardrobe for a long weekend (or a bit more) trip that involves at some point attending a dressed up affair. Through clever mixing and matching, and packing guidelines, this post proved that you can pack light, keep it simple, and still be dressed well every single day. And there’s even room for your workout gear so you can continue your healthy habits while on a trip.

An offshoot of our Style Scenario series, this set of posts are inspired by a particular look Daniel Craig wears in many of his Bond movies. Simple, yet effective.

A series that is now 10 years strong. And as long as there are polos, taking a look at the wide variety and figuring out the cream of the crop can be very helpful. For the polo shirt being such a basic staple of men’s style, there sure are a lot of bad ones out there. But these aren’t those. These are not your grandpa’s boxy, logo emblazoned golf shirt. These are slim or athletic, clean, lean and mean.

Black oxfords, white sneakers, and shoes in-between. All you need are five pairs of shoes and you should be set! Unless you’re the author of this rebooted post, our resident shoe expert Adam T. The man has… many more than five pairs. But we’re glad he does, because his love of shoes is what makes him so knowledgeable about what makes a pair good, and what makes a pair bad.

Just like your clothes, you space is a reflection of the person you are. And people change, so sometimes an update to your space is in order. Whether you’re growing up and out of a college rental, or you’ve reached an income milestone and it’s time to redecorate, this will give you direction and ideas on how to do that.

Most months this roundup takes a look at some of the best stuff out there in the world of men’s style that can be had for right around $75 or under. Some items qualify because they’re on sale , others are just affordable all the time (like the L.L. Bean Zip Hunter’s Tote Bag above). Picks also include some of our favorite media offerings, like books and free podcasts, but you’ll find plenty of clothing and accessories in these roundups.

Wicking. Breathable. Wearable most of the year. There’s no doubt that over the past 10 years or so the fabrics of tech-wear have crept into non-athletic items (think 5 pockets, and blazers) with huge popularity. Thanks lululemon! Seems like every retailer jumped in the game, so we decided to take some of the options out there for a spin, and this is what resulted.

Wow, resolutions time AGAIN. In early 2023 we put together a list of 10 style related goals for the new year. Things like “Finally clean out and organize that closet/sock drawer” or “Stop using social media as the standard for looks/fit/etc.” As with most resolutions, some were successful, some can be rolled right into 2024 for another attempt. At least we can try.

