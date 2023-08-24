$10 off UNIQLO Dress Shirts, Todd Snyder Extra 30% off Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Finding a dress shirt for under thirty bucks is pretty tough to do these days. That’s even true for UNIQLO, as their 96% cotton / 4% spandex easy-care shirts are normally priced at forty bucks. Not today though. Ten bucks off. Sold in alpha sizes (S,M,L, etc.) and not neck/sleeve options. So finding a precise fit could be challenging for some. Ten-dollar-off deal is only good online and in the app, not in store. Ends today, 8/24.

So much for a “quickie.” Bonobos has extended this through tomorrow, Friday 8/25. Guess they didn’t want to be a one-minute… brand? Full original picks here. One sale, Five outfits post can be found here. Big thanks to Greg W. for the heads up on the (new) end-date for the QUICKIE code.

The Perennial line is their most affordable suits. And that mid grey looks like a particular winner, with Super 130s (higher the number, finer the feel in the hand) wool from Vitale Barberis Canonico. Patch pockets on that one though. Might be a deal breaker for some, whereas others will love it, because that makes it easy to break the jacket off from the pants and use it as a blazer/sportcoat with other outfits. Suitsupply does free shipping and returns. Which is nice. They also insist on sticking with functional sleeve cuff buttons, which is not as nice if you want to get the sleeves altered. That can get spendy in a hurry.

Full review here if you’d like it. Breaks down to $87.50 per pair of 365 pants as long as you buy two. Normally $98 a pop. Still spendy, but they never put the 365s on sale (unless it’s clearance time and then it’s only weird colors that don’t have any average sizes left). And a lot of folks swear by the 365. Cut like a jean, 98% cotton / 2% spandex 8-oz garment dyed fabric feels like a chino. Made in slim, straight, athletic tapered, and a new relaxed fit. Eleven colors.

Was an extra 20% off, now an additional 30% off. On those polos: They’re performance wear. 90% poly / 10% spandex sweat-wicking and anti-microbial. Yarn-dyed and Oxford-knit to keep them looking classic. So, best of both worlds. Code ENDOFSUMMER30 ends this Sunday, and be aware that there’s some regular sale as well as final sale items in the Todd Snyder sale section. Anything with that Final note on it can’t be returned or exchanged.

Got a heads up from Nordstrom Rack via their customer email blast that they’ve got some new stock in and… ta-da, looks like they got their hands on more true performance boxer briefs. No cotton in these (cotton isn’t “performance,” as it holds onto moisture and doesn’t dry quickly). Descriptions have them as a combination of polyester and spandex. Which yes, at one time (like the 1990s) and in still some sections of retail (absurdly dirt-cheap suits) that can be a bad thing. But being that these are from adidas and Nike, two sportswear brands that specialize in outfitting people who like to sweat in their clothing, it’s fair to assume these are the real deal. One drawback… free shipping doesn’t kick in until $89, since it’s Nordstrom Rack and not mainline Nordstrom.

Still on sale but you do have to be logged in (or create an account with them if you don’t have one) to use the 20% off code READY. Full review here if you’d like it. It’s pretty rare these days that the Killshot gets any sort of discount, so, please excuse the repeat mention.

Also worth a mention: