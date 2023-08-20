Steal Alert: Bonobos Extra 40% off Sale Items

That promo code though. (clutches pearls.)

Big thanks to Michael R. for the tip on this one. It’s quiet. Not showing up at present on the Bonobos site, and it seems like only part of their email list got any sort of notification.

They’ve ratcheted this up from their last offer, which was an extra 30% off. Now it’s an extra 40% off with QUICKIE. But stock is starting to get picked over, and while they are a few new additions to the sale section, they’re few and far between. A warning that some of this stuff is Final sale. Anything marked as such can’t be returned or exchanged.

Ends this Tuesday night. Off we go with the picks.

Holy smokes. And they’re not final sale either. Italian wool from Marzotto. Three wheelhouse/foundational colors to pick from. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons (which are real horn btw) for easy tailoring. Pick stitching. Double vent jackets. Sold as separates, so you don’t get stuck with a “nested” pair of suit trousers that won’t fit just so.

Here’s how this works:

Pick your color

Pick your jacket size and fit

Scroll down

Pick your trouser size and fit

Add to cart and apply the extra 40% off QUICKIE code.

Heck, with Bonobos free shipping and returns you can order multiple sizes and see what fits you best out of the box. Know that trousers come with a 37″ inseams with the intention you get them hemmed by your local tailor.

Hello Boca! Or Biloxi. Or anywhere else where it’s still relentlessly hot and sticky. These are for you. Looks like these might be an oxford weave.

Welcome to the Bargain Bonobos Bin. It’s wild in here. These are their flagship, best-selling short sleeve button ups. Multiple fits to choose from. 40 (forty!) patterns on sale. But size availability is all over the place. Be aware that these don’t come with button down collars this year. That makes a difference to those of us who very much prefer casual shirts like these to have button down collars. Price depends on the color/pattern. Also shown very top left in “Chambray Flower Power.” Final sale. No returns on these.

Made from super-soft 50% Pima Cotton and 50% Drytex Acrylic. Has a mercerized/refined look and feel, even though they’re labeled as “performance.” Just those four colors on sale.

*rubs eyes* …. seeing double here. Ah, these are the T-Shirts. Same colors on sale as the henleys. Perhaps they overbought those particular colors.

A little plaid and a lot less construction. No lining in the back makes for extra ventilation. More than half off. NOT final sale either. Which is nice. Unconstructed makes them versatile (can be paired with everything from a t-shirt to a dress shirt). Wear it with airy off-white chinos now, and then with dark denim when it cools off.

“Golf” pants are great for more than just golfers… they’re great for anyone who moves around a lot. Built with wicking, breathable, stretch fabric and cut in a way that doesn’t inhibit movement, you don’t have to know a 3-wood from a sand wedge to own and love golf pants. Just make sure they fit like regular chinos and you’ll be style-bogie free. Or… something. Who wrote this copy, a drunk AI bot? Just those three colors shown above on sale. But they’re not final sale yet. So that helps.

FINAL sale. Which makes sense since they’re swim trunks and we’re at the end of swim season. Sizes are scattered, real scattered, depending on what color/print you’re after. The designers changed the inner classic mesh brief to a more modern boxer-style-brief this year. And that’ll be much appreciated by many. Size availability really depends on the price point. Understandably and expectedly, the higher the price, the more sizes left.

BEHOLD. …… shirts.

And that’s the kind of high quality writing you can expect on a Sunday morning. Almost no one reads the words anyway. I don’t blame them. Pancake pine tree misanthropic panda bear! Four-year old nonsense phrase callback! Welcome to Costco, I love you.

Final sale for the shirts. No returns or exchanges.

These used to be given the “icon” status, which meant they were excluded from all codes and promos. Yeah not so much anymore. Final sale. Mostly funky colors, but tons of colors. Sizes and fits are a bit scattered depending on what color you’re after. Seems like they do not want these things in their warehouse anymore. Head here for a review/comparison as to how this 2.0 version compares to the OG stretch washed chino. They are not the same thing. Final sale. No returns or exchanges.

And the shorts version. Also final sale.

Soft, stretchy, but not dumpy or frumpy like regular sweatpants. Faux fly and back pockets help complete the “I’m doing this but intentionally” look. 70% Rayon, 26% Nylon, 4% Spandex.

And finishing this off with a totally random “autumn has to arrive at some point” pick. Final sale. From last year.

The Bonobos extra 40% off sale and final sale items code QUICKIE ends this Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023.