Steal Alert: 20% off Nike Killshots (navy swoosh OG)

Note: You have to be logged in or create an account with Nike to use that READY code, as the Killshots are part of a 20% off members only back-to-school event.

Pretty sure at this point we’re ethically obligated to let everyone know when Nike’s Killshot 2 sneakers go on sale. They’re as ubiquitous as it gets in the casual #menswear sphere. And if memory serves, these have been excluded for… well over a year? That can’t be true, can it? It may be though. Seems like Nike has made these one of their styles that they just don’t put up for codes often, if ever.

20% off code READY drops them from the already affordable $90 MSRP down to the much more palatable $72. You DO have to sign up for a Nike.com members account to use that extra 20% off code READY (if you don’t have an account already). But by doing so, you also end up with free shipping since they’re over $50. Yay! Huzzah! Swooshy swoosh swoosh!

White and “oil grey” are excluded. Just the original navy swoosh is getting the rare 20% off.

Full review here if you’d like it.

That’s all.

Carry on.