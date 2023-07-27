Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Extra 20% off Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds, $25 Stretch Chino Shorts, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission (not always, but just about), which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off all Factory 2nds

$25 Restocking Fee on any returned Factory Seconds. Head here for an in-person look at the Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds buying experience/the risks which lie within. Since each pair of Factory 2nds shoes have been deemed an “F2” for a unique reason/cosmetic flaw, your experience may differ. That’s the gamble.

 

Citizen: 25% off select Promaster Watches

Attention shoe hounds. Woodlore’s made in the USA cedar combination shoe trees are buy one get one free. Works on single pairs (they’ll send you two pairs) as well as the two packs. (They’ll send you four pairs!) Know that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $70+. So to compare it to the $19.99 trees at Nordstrom, if you only need one  pair of shoe trees, those are the better deal since the Nordstrom pair will ship for free.

 

GAP: 50% off select (expires 7/27)

Lots of exclusions, but for those who don’t want to spend $50+ on shorts (looking at you Huckberry!) it’s nice to see GAP has included their stretch cotton shorts in this sale.

 

J. Crew: 30% off Select w/ SHOPNOW

Chukkas, Chelseas, and Pacer boots. Oh my. Most feet would break out into a nervous sweat just thinking about the last two during this unbearably hot summer, but at least they’re not final sale. Not this time. And summer is clearly crepe sole chukka season. Meanwhile and not to be worn with the chukkas or other boots mentioned above, those lined tech dock shorts look like they have real potential. 57% recycled nylon/39% polyamide/4% elastane exterior fabric.

 

Huckberry: The Made in the USA Victory Sneakers are back – $250

No sale or promo but these are popular enough that they have a tendency to sell out. Made in Massachusetts, premium materials, nubby Vibram outsole, and they can be re-soled by the folks at Victory if/when you wear them so much that they need to be refreshed.

 

Also worth a mention: