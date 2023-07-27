Extra 20% off Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds, $25 Stretch Chino Shorts, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

$25 Restocking Fee on any returned Factory Seconds. Head here for an in-person look at the Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds buying experience/the risks which lie within. Since each pair of Factory 2nds shoes have been deemed an “F2” for a unique reason/cosmetic flaw, your experience may differ. That’s the gamble.

Attention shoe hounds. Woodlore’s made in the USA cedar combination shoe trees are buy one get one free. Works on single pairs (they’ll send you two pairs) as well as the two packs. (They’ll send you four pairs!) Know that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $70+. So to compare it to the $19.99 trees at Nordstrom, if you only need one pair of shoe trees, those are the better deal since the Nordstrom pair will ship for free.

Lots of exclusions, but for those who don’t want to spend $50+ on shorts (looking at you Huckberry!) it’s nice to see GAP has included their stretch cotton shorts in this sale.

Chukkas, Chelseas, and Pacer boots. Oh my. Most feet would break out into a nervous sweat just thinking about the last two during this unbearably hot summer, but at least they’re not final sale. Not this time. And summer is clearly crepe sole chukka season. Meanwhile and not to be worn with the chukkas or other boots mentioned above, those lined tech dock shorts look like they have real potential. 57% recycled nylon/39% polyamide/4% elastane exterior fabric.

No sale or promo but these are popular enough that they have a tendency to sell out. Made in Massachusetts, premium materials, nubby Vibram outsole, and they can be re-soled by the folks at Victory if/when you wear them so much that they need to be refreshed.

Also worth a mention: