Huckberry Up to 40% off Annual Summer Sale

Training camps are in session. Back to school aisles are popping up in big box stores. Soon enough, all the short sleeves, swim trunks, and beachy/dock shoes will be sheleved fo…

Oh who are we kidding. It’s still really summer. Like, badly. But that doesn’t mean brands and shops aren’t now looking forward to fall.

And thus, Huckberry’s annual Summer sale.

New gear has been added to their sale section, and some nice price cuts have been taken. A reminder that free shipping kicks in at $98, and returns are free on just about everything. Could be a final sale item or two bouncing about in their sale section. So keep an eye out for those. No returns on anything tagged as Final Sale. Off we go with the picks.

A lot of guys swear by the Flint and Tinder 365 pants as well as their shorts during the summer, but man alive do they charge a pretty penny. So any sort of savings, especially significant savings like this, is appreciated. Just 9″ inseams are getting the $24 off, but it looks like all the colors are on sale and most of the colors have a good size selection at post time.

If you like the looks of the J. Crew MacAlister chukka but don’t want to risk the J. Crew pre-paid $7.50 return label… these from Rhodes ship and return for free via Huck. Made in Portugal, stitchdown construction, leather lined.

Heavens. Someone made an actually somewhat decent looking pair of cargo shorts. These are not your college roommate’s bulky, baggy pair of American Eagle cotton cargos that weighed approximately 25 lbs BEFORE he loaded them up with beef jerky and his vaping gear. Full performance fabric, DWR Coating helps water roll off instead of soak in, and a (wait for it) GUSSTED CROTCH for extra range of motion. Brilliant. Now pass the Slim Jims.

Check out the texture on all the different leather and suede on the uppers. A real serious step above even nicer pairs of New Balance. Ships and returns for free.

More interesting than a t-shirt, but more laid back than a polo. 55% hemp, 45% organic cotton.

There’s more than a handful of reasonably priced sunglasses in this Huckberry sale. And the Ventana from Sunski looks to be one of the more versatile frame shapes. 51.1 mm lens diameter.

Hard to get more classic than that. From the Huckberry in-house brand Walden, which is their shot at making premium eyewear. Black option is not final sale at post time. Not yet at least.

Hidden button down collar polos for those who prefer the smooth and soft feel of a stretch cotton & modal blend, as opposed to the usual performance stuff we point to (usually) here on Dappered. 58% pima cotton, 38% modal, 4% elastane.

Size Shown: 32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185

32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185 Fabric: 73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra

73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra Gusseted? YES!

YES! Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: No.

No. Extras: Dart seams behind knees aide in movement. Sorbtek claims extra wicking capabilities, while rest of fabric makes for a harder-wearing canvas work style pant.

A hard wearing stretch-canvas pant. NOT a smoother tech/performance chino. But the inclusion of Sorbtek into the mainly cotton blend means they wick “4x faster than the competition.” They’re comfortable, the stretch is miles ahead of an average pair of Dickies, and the gusseted crotch is a very, very big deal for those of us who move around quite a bit while wearing our chosen trousers. Make sure you wash them separately on cold since excess pigment can bleed out for the first couple of washes.

Some guys live in these things, others just don’t. Eighty two bucks for made in Spain and Suede uppers seems pretty good for those that do. A true summer shoe. And it sure feels like there’s a lot of summer left.

More summer footwear that divides the style-forward community! USA Made, and the Hunter Green “morel” pattern here is pretty sweet. For those who dig the annual hunt for and use of morels in their cooking.

Lots of “hybrid” shorts in this sale. Lots. Those are shorts that are made to live in, but also go for a dip in. You can get up and make a coffee run, go for a hike, then cool off in the lake/ocean/swimming hole, and still have them on for a bite to eat later on. These are unlined. 86% polyester, 14% spandex quick-dry material.

Classic low tops. Soft suede uppers. Ultra-cushioned Ortholite footbed.

Standard looking polo-fare only with the texture and feel of hemp woven in. That “hazy black” would go pretty well in this morning’s Chinos Chukka’s Polo style scenario.

Half off because it’s not boot season yet. Full review here.

Clubmaster style looks without the Ray-Ban price. Polarized too. Lightweight frames. 49.6 mm lens diameter. Which usually means these would be best for medium to smaller sized heads/faces.

About as summer as a pair of trousers can get. E-waist with ties, cotton-linen fabric, and available in dusty olive ($58, shown), ecru ($68), or mushroom brown ($58). Slim or straight fits.

And the shorts option from Wellen. 8″ inseam. Available in either “dusty olive” (shown) or an ecru off-white.

Quintessential outdoor sneakers with grip equipped soles. And while the mountain landscape designs on the sides are a little “on the nose,” they’re still pretty cool. Made in Brazil.

If you’re still working on a mouse pad that you picked up for free at some convention in Reno (love Reno, only city I ever walked out of on the plus side of the gambling ledger) then maybe it’s time for an upgrade. Made in the USA.

The Walden… Pond?

Suede and mesh uppers, beefy looking sole ready to cushion, and a Gore-Tex liner. Not a cheap pair of New Balance you might get at, say, DSW. Quite not.

Are these the kind of things denim-nerds put on when they say “let me slip into something more comfortable” ? Y’know, out of the rigid raw denim that eats your leg skin alive, and into something like this that’s made to be comfortable, lightweight, and even has some stretch to the fabric. 71% cotton, 28% poly, 1% elastane. These are fancy jeans. “Hand-signed by the jeansmith inside the front pocket.” Wow. Okay then.

WARNING: These can be an absolute pain to break in, and they’re for plenty incredibly difficult to get on and off. But yeah other than that… (hey, they look awesome). AKA the Kevlar Hiker. Because that’s what the one piece outer is made from. Inner boot is made from wool with a breathable, waterproof membrane. Sold in Euro sizes and seems to run a half size small, so go up half a size once you do the EU to US conversion. Full review here.