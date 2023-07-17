Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 – Picks for Men

Unlike the half-yearly sales & seasonal clearances, which see in-season goods get marked down, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is mostly a preview of the upcoming season. Lots of fall goods or year-round stuff gets decent price cuts. And that’s a rarity in the retail sale game. This stuff can sell out sometimes too. And while Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sales used to cause more tongues to wag in the past, it’s still very much an event worth giving a strong look. Here’s one interpretation of the best of the best.

Yes, even these ship (and return) for free. There are a lot of shoes in this sale. So these might be a quite-perfect impulse buy. Here’s the size chart for these things. Most will need a medium or large, depending on size and width. Size chart is also linked to on the product page. Just click on the “size guides” link and it should pop up.

Appears to be the flagship stretch washed chinos from Bonobos… but what about the fit? Bonobos makes multiple fits (slim, athletic, etc…) and all these say in the description are: A bit of stretch eases the slim fit of versatile flat-front chinos tailored with a modern straight-leg profile.” … well okay then. Hey, they ship and return for free. And they’re one of those items that Bonobos always excludes from sales and codes. That gray shade in the middle is all kinds of right. Bonus points that they named it… turbulence.

Ooh. Those are something. Pretty fancy looking with the white Italian leather, black accents, and gold script. The gold-tone pair of eyelets at the top are also a nice touch. Also worth knowing is that Good Man Brand is a Certified B corporation.

Nicely priced (but not cheap,) polished-looking (not gym-gear,) performance fabric shorts. Because it’s bloomin’ hot out there. 71% nylon, 29% spandex. 9″ inseam should work for most.

Looks a little chunky in some of the online photos, but the video they have seems to indicate it has a pretty normal, versatile chelsea shape. Studded rubber sole, suede uppers, and nicely affordable.

For the office-dwelling worker bees and/or those who prefer the natural genius of wool. Temperature regulating, perfect in any weather, wool.

Wait a minute… these match those trousers, right? Sure looks like it. They’re both labeled as “Tech-Smart,” both are 97% wool/3% stretch, and the navy and grey jackets clearly show matching pants. So… just under $300 for a 97% wool / 3% spandex suit that ships and returns for free if you buy each piece.

Single monks are terrific because they knock the flash back thanks to having one less (pair) of buckles, yet they’re still super sleek. Wear them with suits (with tie or without a tie,) and you can dress them down a bit with smart trousers and very sharp/dressy polos.

Zella is Nordstrom’s in-house competitor (replicator?) to lululemon. Same idea, less cost. Ships and returns for free. Performance blend: 77% polyester, 23% spandex.

Compared to Anniversary Sales of yore (yore! what a word!) there’s just not as many Allen Edmonds models in this year’s event. Kinda bizarre, honestly. But these chukkas look pretty smart for just under $300. Hand-crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, rubber studded sole, and versatile suede uppers in either grey or brown.

Speaking of Bonobos, this looks a lot like the Bonobos unconstructed wool sportcoats. Only this one is made in Montreal. (And to be fair, another difference is that the Jack Victor on sale costs $100+ than the Bonobos option at full price.) 100% wool. Half lined in the back.

Out here lookin’ like some Timberland Earthkeepers circa 2009. But in a good way. Translation: the subtle lug sole should provide traction without being overly noticeable. That’s a real positive for those of us in the smart-casual crowd.

Two different fits here. Trim (which with Nordstrom usually leans more athletic), and EXTRA Trim. Thinking that extra trim will be a true slim fit. Wrinkle-resistant, cotton-blend tech fabric. 77% cotton, 15% CoolMax polyester, 8% Lycra spandex. That’s quite a bit of stretch. If you’re unsure about which fit to go with, you could always get both and send the other back.

Protect that handsome mug of yours. You don’t have to go full obsessive-grooming-guy-weirdo. Your bathroom countertop does not need to be littered with 8 zillion tonics, salves, creams, and cleansers. A little daily moisturizer goes a long way. Especially one with some sunscreen in it. This’ll do the job just fine. Get in the habit of putting some on your face after you get out of the shower and dry off. Not only will you head out the door with some needed sun protection, your skin will feel better/less dried out from the shower. That also means less frying-pan/shiny forehead, which is often caused by your skin overproducing oil if it’s bone dry. Don’t over-do it with the moisturizer… but yeah. You’ll look and feel better with a dab of this to start the day.

Not quite sure why the blueish option is fifty bucks less, but that’s the case. Made in Montreal. Soft construction. 95% Wool / 5% Cashmere. And as always, the free shipping and returns helps. These are nested suits, so you buy your jacket size, and the trousers show up with a long inseam meant to be adjusted by a tailor. Waist can be brought in or let out within reason (say an inch or 1.5″). If that falls out of your body-type “drop” zone, then send it back and look to suit separates or another brand.

Something to wear with one of those soft construction suits. Or maybe pair them with linen trousers and a light short sleeve button down. Italian suede uppers.

For those who don’t lose or break their sunglasses with regularity. Even so, plenty of people who aren’t hard on their sunglasses are gonna balk hard at that price. But Mr. Ford charges a premium. Polarized lenses. Sizing = 52mm lens width; 21mm bridge width; 145mm temple length.

Suit separates! Not nested suits, so you can pick your size jacket and your preferred size of trouser and you can be on your way. Those with body types that fall out of the normal “Drop zone” body type bell curve will be pleased with these. Not sure why the blue nailhead suits are on different product pages than the other colors, but they are. Pretty good price here. Over the last few months Brooks Brothers has put these on sale a few times, but the usual discount is closer to 30% off, not the 37.4% off they’re getting at Nordstrom right now.

Feels like it’ll be too hot to wear leather chelseas for the next couple of months, but for those who love the slip-on-and-go factor of chelseas, here’s a reasonably priced smooth leather smart-casual to dressy looking pair.

About as affordable as a suede jacket will get. Or more accurately: about as affordable as a suede jacket that you’ll actually want to wear will get. Trucker style.

Annnnd the upgraded option from Rodd & Gunn. Rich brown suede.

Great shape. Sleek without being pointy. Much dressier than a desert boot, but not so dressy that you can’t wear them casually. No idea where these are made. China? India? Portugal?

Inexpensive, versatile, white sneakers with that iconic contrasting swoosh. Won’t be as comfortable as the Air Force 1 (since the AF1s have, y’know, Nike Air…) but for sixty bucks shipped, it’ll be hard to beat.

A bit of a splurge compared to Nordstrom’s house brand dress shirts, but could be worth the extra dollars if the collars look as good in person as they do online. Looks like they’d do great without a tie for that Danny-Ocean look.

Is it even a big Nordstrom sale without a Barbour Quilted jacket going on sale? Here’s this year’s required option. And yes, one has to acknowledge how BLAZING HOT it has been so thinking fall/winter outerwear right now isn’t gonna land right inside some of our brains.

An upgrade to the Gordon Rush version a few scrolls up in the post. Perfect, very Italian, summer loafers. Wear them deep into the fall if you live in a warm weather climate. Contrast stitching is less than traditional, but that seems to be on trend considering how loud things are right now in #menswear.

Herschel has been making these things forever. And for good reason. Because they make a nice little gym bag and/or packing-very-light overnighter. And the extra, separate shoe compartment is nice. Just don’t let gross gym shoes marinate in there. Let those things air out.

Not a full-tech fabric, but instead a mix of 38% cotton, 37% polyester, 12% CoolMax polyester, 10% modal, and 3% spandex. Slim, “lightly tapered fit.” 13 1/2″ leg opening. Seven colors… two of which are priced at $39. Which is strange. Nice! But strange.

Sperry’s higher end boat shoes. Hand burnished leather + 14k gold plated eyelets.

“…designed for the person who hates wearing pants.” Well… c’mon now. Let’s not exclude. Even those of us who DO enjoy wearing pants (we few, we happy few) can see the joy in these. 98% cotton / 2% spandex.

These are the ones with the super funky sole-look. Retro yes, but futuristic lines all the same. Head here for our man Adam’s review of the J. Crew 327 from a little ways back. You’ll get a fit perspective there. These can feel a little funky on-foot, so the free shipping and returns is key.

That first fall chill in the air will be here before you know it. Please. Let it be so. (So says a total stereotypical Mr. Fall Man who just doesn’t like summer all that much.) Okay, we’ve got lots of summer left. But a guy can dream, right? Six colors, including a McFly red. Labeled as a slim fit.

And then there’s these. Twenty bucks less. Doesn’t carry with it the heritage that Barbour does, of course. But it’s twenty bucks less. Also know that these are labeled as more of a classic fit.

Those look perfect for use in the foreseeable future. And Nordstrom’s house line of shoes usually outperform their reasonable price.

FANCY. Splurge worthy dress trousers, if that’s something you’d legitimately wear often. Split waist construction. Grippy interior to the waistband to help keep your shirt tucked in. Loro Piana Italian wool. Made in Italy.

More house-brand, affordable shoes. Dirty-bucks this time, with a studded rubber sole. Wear them with summery trousers between now and the fall, and then bridge the gap between seasons by pairing them with dark denim once we get there (but don’t be surprised if some dark denim will “crock”/bleed onto the lighter suede.

And now a suede true-oxford. Closed lacing. Cap toe. Dressier than the Nordstrom house-line “Byron.”

More Barbour. Very, very, very British looking. Slightly different design. Front patch pockets with this jacket as opposed to the flap pockets on the previously mentioned Barbour jacket.

Thinking these are all half-canvas. Because the true-blue option has this in the description: “featuring a jacket with a half-canvas front for a more natural fit.” And if they’re all made in Canada, one would think they’re all coming from the same manufacturer. They’re also all priced the same. Could be connecting dots that don’t exist, but, it’s probably a safe bet.

For those who prefer the look and feel of a more traditional royal oxford cloth and button down collar, yet still want something dressy looking and not casual or rumpled.

Extraordinarily well reviewed. Perhaps a slightly less expensive (yet still a splurge) alternative to Lululemon’s ABC pants. 100% poly. One drawback: looks like they’re only sold with size 32 inseams.

Proof that a middle ground & market can exist. For those of us who want a nicer sneaker, but don’t want to pay Common Projects prices. Good Man Brand makes really nice sneakers, at fair prices. They manufactured their sneakers in Italy using quality materials that you can tell are a step above in hand and on-foot. Early online reviews say these might run a size big this year. But those were on the extreme edges of the spectrum. There’s always ordering two sizes and keeping the one that fits the best. Not ideal, but necessary when the reviews give clues to them not fitting true to size, and there’s no guidance from the seller.

Your face deserves better than cheap bar soap, which can dry you out big time. (IT WAS… SOAP. POISONING.) Using a facewash like Kiehl’s well loved facial fuel is the way to go.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs through Sunday August 6th. And if past is prologue, some of this stuff may sell out in a relative hurry. Prices really do go back up after August 6th.