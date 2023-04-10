Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew Stretch Chinos Sale, adidas Stan Smiths, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Slim, straight, athletic tapered, or skinny. Twenty-two percent off, which is twenty dollars off. They’re almost always excluded from J. Crew’s usual 30% – 40% off codes and promos. And these are one of those bestselling items that J. Crew fans (*gasp*) actually shell out full price for. They launched this yesterday and it expires today (Monday 4/10).

Includes the base-line Stan Smiths, which is rare enough that even the adidas web team forgot to take off the note on their product page which reads “This product is excluded from all promotional discounts and offers.” Well APPARENTLY NOT ADIDAS C’MON. Know that these are not the “luxe” Stan Smiths with the leather upper and leather lining. These are the Primegreen synthetic “end plastic waste” 50%-recycled upper material. Sale is set to end this Thursday.

Last call for the Brooks Brothers Friends and Family sale . (Woops. Got the calendar wrong. It ends tomorrow, Tuesday 4/11.) Clearance is excluded, so there’s no double dipping there as there was a couple weeks back. But their new Suit Separates are included. Suit Separates are different than usual “nested” suits (such as these) because you get to pick the size of the jacket and then you also get to pick the size (and in this case, length!) of the trouser. If you’re lucky you might be able to get away with not having to visit a tailor after the purchase. That’s not usually the case with nested suits, which almost always come with ballpark waists and unfinished trousers meant to be tailored post-purchase. But be warned with these particular Brooks Brothers trousers. Word is they run slim, so be prepared for possible exchanges if you don’t size up/don’t want to buy into the customer reviews.

A few more picks from the Spier 15% – 20% off event which was mentioned yesterday. Wow those suede flight jackets. Clearly not cheap, but thankfully outerwear is one of those items (like shoes, suits, and more) which will return for free as long as it’s your first outerwear purchase with Spier. So, free shipping and returns for coat/jacket newbies with Spier. Because half a grand is already a big ask. Not having free returns in your back pocket is enough of a hurdle that a lot of us would stop considering right then and there. Incentive vs disincentive, right?

Also worth a mention…