Steal Alert: Spier’s Blake Stitched Dress Shoes are actually on sale

Spier launched a limited item 15% – 20% off sale over the weekend, and somehow their excellent Blake stitched cap toe dress shoes snuck into the batch of items up for the deal.

Full review here. Got a rare 5/5 from our shoe expert, Adam.

They also won last year’s best shoes “Dappy” award. Yes, they won a Dappy. And if you think that sounds ridiculous to read, try writing it.

But the shoes really are pretty great.

Available in dark brown (shown,) black, medium brown, or wine red.

They hit the undeniable sweet spot for those who simply don’t wear dress shoes daily, yet when they need (or want) a pair of dress shoes, they want them to look really good and feel way better than some big box bargain store junk.

Made from soft and supple full grain leather. Blake stitched in China, so they should be able to be re-soled by a local and knowledgeable cobbler. Lined in leather. Subtle, studded rubber sole so you don’t slip and eat-it on the sidewalk outside of your big interview/meeting/date.

Blake stitched. Soles equipped with a bit of grip.

The shape and style leans more modern, with a European look and two-line stitched cap toe which drapes over a tapered toe box. They’re elegant, they’re simple, they stand out from the crowd without shouting.

Free shipping kicks in at $100, so that’s covered. And if it’s your first time buying a pair of their shoes, they’ll also return for free if they don’t work out upon arrival. Spier offers free returns on first-time shoe purchases and a bunch of other categories in an effort to get the hesitant to try their stuff. Full shoe return policy can be found here.

Simple. All class.

In terms of fit: Our shoe expert Adam suggests going with your true-to-size Brannock measurement. Just standard D-widths available. Apologies to the wide and narrow footed.

Most sizes are in stock at post time. Size availability can change depending on what color you select on the product page.

Can’t recall if these dress shoes have ever gone on sale. Feels like it’s the first time.

Code EASTER is set to expire this Thursday.

That’s all.

Carry on.