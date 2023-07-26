Steal Alert: Bonobos Extra 30% off Sale Items

This feels like something bigger than just a standard summer clearance sale. It feels like, maybe, the passing of the torch from Wal-Mart to Express? That’s pure speculation and probably seeing a “there” that certainly isn’t there, but these are greater than normal price-cuts across a larger amount of stock than usual when it comes to Bonobos sale events. There’s even some “icon” level items in there, which are usually excluded from all sales and promos.

A warning that some of this stuff is Final sale. Anything marked as such can’t be returned or exchanged. Once you click “buy” on anything with that moniker attached to it, you’re stuck with it come heck or high H20. Got it? Great. Off we go. And a big thank you to Michael R. for the tip. Code SUMMERFIN runs through next Thursday, August 3rd.

NOT final sale at post time. 70% Wool, 29% Cotton, 1% Elastane. A true steal in this sale. Good luck trying to find an Italian woven wool-blend blazer for under $200 these days. It even ships and returns for free. Gray or Navy. Patch pockets on the lower half help keep it from resembling an orphaned suit jacket. Description says it’s lined in Bemberg. These are their slightly structured blazers (but not brick thick shoulder pads/stiff construction 80s style). Italian Wool/Cotton/Elastane stretch fabric from Lanificio Comero. Lots of sizes in gray and navy. Both appear to have a slight visual texture to the fabric. Lots of potential here. And if it shows up and it’s not to your liking, you can send it back for free.

These used to be given the “icon” status, which meant they were excluded from all codes and promos. Yeah not so much anymore. Final sale. This looks/feels like a true blowout. Tons of colors. Lots of sizes. They do not want these things in their warehouse. Head here for a review/comparison as to how this 2.0 version compares to the OG stretch washed chino. They are not the same thing. Final sale. No returns or exchanges.

And the shorts version. Also final sale.

When it heats up, a lot of us wear one (or rotate through a few) of these Bonobos unconstructed blazers all. the. time. No lining in the back makes for extra ventilation. Unconstructed makes them versatile (can be paired with everything from a t-shirt to a dress shirt). These are the new, seasonal colors/fabrics for Summer 2023. Which feels like it’ll end somewhere in 2027. It’s bloomin’ hot out. More than half off. NOT final sale either. Which is nice.

FINAL sale. Which makes sense since they’re swim trunks and we’re nearing the end of swim season. Sizes are scattered, real scattered, depending on what color/print you’re after. Looks like the designers changed the inner classic mesh brief to a more modern boxer-style-brief this year. And that’ll be much appreciated by many.

More summer-style-fun. Looks like these might be an oxford weave.

Their flagship, best-selling short sleeve button up. Multiple fits to choose from. 22 patterns on sale. Be aware that these don’t come with button down collars this year. That makes a difference to those of us who very much prefer casual shirts like these to have button down collars. Price depends on the color/pattern.

And now the knit, t-shirt fabric version. Can’t recall who started the entire short sleeve button ups made out of t-shirt fabric trend, but Bonobos might have perfected it. Genuinely cool and unique patterns. Slim or standard fits. Looks like these do come with button down collars, unlike the standard fabric Riviera.

The mid point between true dress trousers and a more casual chino. Italian milled 98% cotton / 2% stretch fabric. Machine wash. More than a hundred bucks off. But final sale. So no returns.

The shirtiest shirts to ever shirt. None more shirt. Shirty McShirtFace. Not final sale, which sure shirt is nice.

Soft, stretchy, but not dumpy or frumpy like regular sweatpants. Faux fly and back pockets help complete the “I’m doing this but intentionally” look. 70% Rayon, 26% Nylon, 4% Spandex. Confirmation that the pandemic is finally back there in the rearview mirror.

The Bonobos extra 30% off sale and final sale items code SUMMERFIN runs clear through Thursday August 3rd, 2023.