Style Scenario: Feels like Spring – Dressed Up (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. If you haven’t gotten your first taste of spring yet, it’ll be coming soon. First we went casual. Then we stepped it up a little. Now we’re going for a look that could be worn out for a nice dinner/drinks, to a spring wedding, and/or to a Derby Day party.

The Blazer: Target Goodfellow Washed Cotton Blazer – $45. Yes it’s the same blazer from the previous style scenario. Full review here. The Splurge Option: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $400 (was just on sale over the weeked).

The Shirt: J. Crew Secret Wash Organic Cotton Poplin Shirt in smokey slate gray – $53.70 w/ SPRING ($89.50). A button down that keeps the more casual-nature of the warming season(s) in mind.

The Sunglasses: Carfina 58mm Metal and Acetate Sunglasses – $23.99. Dressy while avoiding making you look like you’re about to hop into an F-14. In person review of the black frame/tortoise arms mashup can be found over here. Looks like those are sold out at present.

The Tie: TheTieBar Silk Pointed Tip Knit in Eggplant – $25. 100% knit silk with a pointed tip instead of the usual squared off end you see on most other knit ties. A dark midnight navy would also work.

The Pants: Banana Republic Spring Cords in White – $100. A slimmed down wale replaces plusher, thicker stuff from fall and winter. The heavier looking rivets have moved aside in favor of bar-tack stitching. The end result are a pair of cords that absolutely can be worn in warmer weather. That and the softer texture knocks down the starkness that you’d otherwise get if you went with white jeans. Right at our price limit. Here’s to hoping they go on sale (again) at some point.

The Belt: J. Crew Italian Suede Dress Belt – $35.70 w/ SPRING ($59.50). Purposefully not matching textures here. Suede let’s you do that. Similar shade though.

The Socks: Banana Republic Breathe Merino Dot Socks – $20. Because going sockless in leather shoes is fun for about 10 minutes until your feet start to wear blisters. A pair of light, temperature regulating, merino blend socks will keep you comfortable. That and light beige socks in warmer weather up against white trousers looks sorta… rich?

The Watch: Timex Standard Sub-Seconds – $99. That product name is way too close to being the “Timex Sub-Standard.” Good looking watch. Under $100. Fits the scenario.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Dino Penny Loafers – $99.95. Inexpensive, not some stumpy/blunted dock shoe, and ships and returns for free. You want a loafer to fit just about perfect, so use the free returns if need be. Gotta get the fit right.

(Top Photo Credit: Wei Fukuyama)

