Bonobos 25% off “Big Spring Sale”

Bonobos cut the cord a couple of years back when it came to the perpetual sales/codes/promos game. Proof = they haven’t run anything on their full priced gear since (checks notes) December.

But here we are, creeping up on wedding season, and a lot of us are doing some over-due spring cleaning/clear-outs of pandemic athleisure/schlumpy stuff, etc.

So some help when it comes to smarter looking goods is welcome.

Exclusions are the usual “icon” status goods like Original Stretch Washed Chinos, Stretch Washed Chinos 2.0, Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, and Jetsetter Stretch Wool Suits. All together now: BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. They’re a company that was founded on their washed chinos, and they never go on sale. Lovely. Anywho, code RENEWYOU runs through Sunday. Off we go with some picks…

$350+ WITH a (rare) 25% off discount? Sheesh Bonobos. You’re stinging us out here. Yet when it heats up, a lot of us wear one (or rotate through a few) of these Bonobos unconstructed blazers all. the. time. No lining in the back makes for extra ventilation. Unconstructed makes them versatile (can be paired with everything from a t-shirt to a dress shirt). These are the new, seasonal colors/fabrics.

And now the solid, all wool legends. Has to be mentioned. Three fits. Tons of sizes. Barely-there construction with an airy, self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Full review here. Size shown above is a 40R in the light gray on Joe who is 5’10″/190 in that particular shot. Also shown very top right of post in “bright navy.”

One of the chino styles that’s not getting excluded. It looks like these might be an oxford weave.

One of their bestsellers. Custom prints, multiple fits, lots of sizes. Note that it looks like they’ve ditched the button down collar this year in favor of a point collar. Some of us prefer a button down collar on our casual shirts (especially the short sleeve button downs), as it can prevent those collar points from going all Saturday Night Fever.

Can’t recall who started the entire short sleeve button ups made out of t-shirt fabric trend, but Bonobos might have perfected it. Genuinely cool and unique patterns. Slim or standard fits. Expensive. But it looks like these do come with button down collars, unlike the standard fabric Riviera.

For those who like to layer with henleys instead of tees. Slim or standard fits. Super comfortable. The whole shirt feels well built, with a flattering athletic-leaning silhouette. Expensive for sure, but the fabric is a notch above the competition. The cotton is extremely soft – reminiscent of BR’s luxury touch polos, but even better. 50% Pima cotton and 50% “Drytex” fiber for moisture wicking.

Too early for swim trunks? Probably not. Looks like the designers changed the inner classic mesh brief to a more modern boxer-style-brief this year. And that’ll be much appreciated by many.

The mid point between true dress trousers and a more casual chino. Italian milled 98% cotton / 2% stretch fabric. Machine wash.

For where it’s brutally hot and or humid. Wicks, dries quick, and resists wrinkles. More than a handful of colors/patterns. No button down collar though. Semi spread collar with removable collar stays.

100% Italian cotton. Knit, but leans more towards a sportcoat than a sweater. Shows up in style scenarios on occasion. Classy but relaxed. Contemporary but not loud or flashy. Thicker than the unconstructed wool blazers, so along with it being made of cotton, it’ll run warmer.

An updated, stretchier version of their hugely popular travel jean. Size shown above on Jason (5’7″/175) is a 32×28 in Athletic Fit (color is sold out at post time). Full review here. 94% Cotton/4% Polyester/2% Elastane. His advice: consider sizing down one waist size.

Fabric is an Italian 98% Wool, 2% Elastane stretch wool blend. They come in five (yes FIVE) different fits, a ton of different sizes, AND they’re sold in precise inseam lengths. So a lot of guys might just be able to get away without any sort of trip to the tailor.

Excellent. And priced like it. FIVE different fits (Tailored, Slim Taper, Slim, Athletic, Straight). Lots of washes. Like, too many washes. Some of those mid-blues are getting awfully close to each other. And then there’s the fabric: 92% Cotton | 4% Elastomultiester | 4% Elastane blend is incredibly comfortable and moves with you. An investment, but worth it for some.

For those who don’t want to spend sixty dollars on a short sleeve button up… hit the sale section. The 25% off code also applies to stuff that’s already on sale, and as of post time Bonobos has an unusually large selection of Rivieras from last year kicking around at final sale prices. But final means final. No returns or exchanges. Sizes are scattered.

Also already on sale, but NOT final sale at post time. Which means it should ship and return for free. Possibly being discontinued. These are their slightly structured blazers (but not brick thick shoulder pads/stiff construction 80s style). Italian Wool/Cotton/Elastane stretch fabric from Lanificio Comero. Lots of sizes in gray and navy. Both appear to have a micro birds-eye/slight visual texture to the fabric.

One last pick from the sale section. A lot of reversible vests just don’t look right. Either the “main” side, or the flip side. This one seems to avoid those troubles. Final sale. No returns or exchanges.

The 25% off Bonobos code RENEWYOU runs through Sunday 4/2/23. We miss something extra good from this 25% off Bonobos sale? Send in those tips to joe@dappered.com