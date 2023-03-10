10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Sunglasses, Affordable Tech Pants, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Available in Slim, Straight, or Athletic fit. Surprisingly great for the $40ish asking price when on sale. And since it’s Old Navy, they’re always on sale. 60% cotton / 40% poly that moves well and feels good. It’s a “soft wash twill” with an almost lightly sueded finish. Not heavy like flannel or moleskin, but it’s not a standard twill finish either. Size Shown: 32×30 Slim fit on 5’10″/185.

Mentioned during the recent 40% off F&F sale, and worth another call out here. Above gray color is sold out at post time, but here’s hoping they bring them back and make more in more colors. Fabric is great. Thinner than the seemingly discontinued Taylor Stitch merino socks. And while they are thin like a dress sock, they aren’t so formal that they can’t be worn casually. You can wear them with a suit, you can wear them with a t-shirt and jeans.

They’re like the Bonobos Knit Riviera… without the massive markup. Just in from Target’s Goodfellow brand.

One way to get more use out of your suits is to dress them down a bit. Wearing them with a shirt but no tie is the easiest way to execute that strategy, and adding a pocket square like one of these on-sale but not final sale squares from J. Crew can add a bit of color and texture. Just in time for the warmer weather and all the weddings and gatherings which come with that change in season.

Future Killshots? Kinda looks that way. Cheaper than the Killshot 2 tennis sneaker too. Might not be as comfortable as something with air (or max levels of air…) but they could scratch an itch.

More socks. Louder patterns. Cheaper since there’s no wool in the mix, but if past experience is any indication, the healthy dose of CoolMax poly should (key work: should) keep your feet more comfortable than if you would have chosen all cotton or mostly cotton socks. Ships for free since it’s Nordstrom. Yes, even just one pair.

Part accent lighting, part portable lantern. The torch part sticks to its base via magnets. Base sticks to the wall via adhesive. It even has a motion detecting sensor on it, in case you want to light a hallway or something. Battery life is 15-30 days. Just depends on how frequently it lights up. Super handy.

If you live in a cold part of the hemisphere, you think it’s too early for these. If you live in a warm part of the hemisphere, you may think it’s about time spring stuff like this started to get posted. Well here they are.

The brown tortoise acetate temples version of the black sunglasses featured in yesterday’s Danny Ocean style scenario. These are a bizarrely good (and cheap!) version of the metal frame/acetate temples hybrid style. Shipped by Amazon.

Yes really an umbrella. Because it’s rainy season, and being well dressed is all for nothing if you’re soaked to the bone. The tiered & vented canopy makes sure a gust of wind doesn’t turn it inside out. The hooked handle is classic and convenient, as you can hook it over your arm if you need to go hands free. Much better looking (and functioning) than the corporate freebie you got at that convention in 2017. Ships for free since it’s Nordstrom.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.