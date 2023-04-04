Style Scenario: Feels like Spring – Smart/Creative Casual (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. If you haven’t gotten your first taste of spring yet, it’ll be coming soon. Last week we started with a casual outfit, and today is a step up from that. A little dose of tailored-wear, but still very easy and comfortable. Men’s style is still pretty loud, so we’re going to swim against that trendy-tide and keep things simple. Timeless basics and good fit. Spring is fresh. Spring is bright. Let’s clean it up. Happy spring.

The Blazer: Target Washed Cotton Blazer – $45. As good as a sub $50 blazer can possibly get in this universe. Full review here.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Astra Aviators – $98. Mean looking. Frames feel really well built. Not flimsy or like they’ve been made out of cheap, bargain chicken-fence wire. Electroplated stainless steel. Lenses are polarized. 52mm lens diameter and they wear on that true average leaning smaller side. These are not an oversized pair of droopy aviators. Know that the nose pads aren’t very padded at all. Meaning they aren’t. They’re smoother plastic, and not a performance/grippy set. That would have been really nice to see/have.

The Watch: Timex Men’s Navi XL 41mm Watch – $80ish. A dive style with 100m of water resistance and a silicone strap ready for all the sun, sweat, and surf the warm weather can throw at it.

The T-Shirt: Target Goodfellow Every Wear Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Railroad Gray – $6. Six bucks! 60% cotton / 40% poly blend for a softer, smoother feel.

The Jeans: Target Goodfellow Slim Fit Light Green Jeans – $32.99. Because for most it’s still jeans weather. But instead of a deep, dark, inky denim, a fresher and not overwhelming green is a great alternative play for Spring. Yes there’s lots of Target in this style scenario. And that’s okay.

The Belt: Banana Republic Leather Chino Belt – $80. Something different solely because if we mention the GAP basic leather belt one more time, I figure some of you will start tearing your hair out. If you have hair. If you don’t… then it’ll be the eyebrows. Gone. On the floor.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough Number 2 Micro Crew Midweight Hiking Socks – $25. They have a rocket-propelled outhouse on them. That’s all the reason some of us need.

The Shoes: J. Crew Made in Italy MacAlister Desert Boots – $94.80 w/ SPRING ($158). Nice suede uppers, natural rubber crepe soles. Not structured like a dressier chukka. Can absolutely be worn with jeans and a t-shirt as shown here, or dressed up a bit with linen trousers and a polo in a month or two. A classic that a lot of us wear often.

(Top Photo Credit: Wei Fukuyama)