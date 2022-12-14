The Dappered Gift Guide for The Watch Guy

Tis the season to be bombarded by gift guides. But instead of doing a highly generalized, throw-everything-against-the-digital-wall mega post, we’ve broken it up by category. Gifts for the guy who loves putting on a suit. Or the Dad who makes time for style. Or for that certain someone who really likes shoes. Head here for this year’s full archive.

These are those microfiber cleaning cloths that can, depending on the pattern, also double as a pocket square. Smudges on watch crystals happen, and a Toddy Gear cloth is a great way to clean your watch. Unlike thinner cleaning cloths (like the ones that come with some sunglasses), these are thicker and more substantial. One side is for cleaning, the other is for polishing. Much easier to use and makes the job much faster. Their true intended purpose is for smartphones/tablets/laptops, but they work just fine on watch crystals too. Shipping will run you an additional $3.

Something for the recipient to lean on for small, easy repairs, spring bar removal/strap swap outs, resizing stainless steel bracelets, etc. A watch isn’t a car, but it still requires a bit of maintenance and some tools.

Multiple things can be true. This book is insufferably silly (they’re just wristwatches), yet it’s also incredibly cool. It’s a coffee table book that explores individual time pieces, their owners, and the stories behind them. Came out a couple years back and is still quite popular.

Springs+Gears is a small operation based in New York that generates its own CAD designs for movements and then prints them by hand with a letterpress. The Springs+Gears catalog started with the Omega Speedmaster movement(s) but has since grown considerably, with prints available in 8×8” or 15×15” sizes and several paper & ink combinations.

The perfect desk catchall for the watch wearer. Wood and steel all tied together with great lines. And that elevated piece is perfect for setting a wristwatch on for safekeeping. Sold by Amazon and ships fast and free with Prime.

Give that watch collection a home, as opposed to having timepieces strewn about, loose, ready to be knocked onto the floor. You can see the above (affordable!) model in action over here.

Crown & Buckle’s supreme NATO straps are a noticeable, big step above the competition. They’re soft yet still substantial. The hardware is nothing short of excellent. And the edges don’t cut into your skin or feel rough/unfinished. More than a few colors/stripe options, and available in multiple widths. Gets mentioned a TON here on Dappered, because they’re that good. (Shown above on an old, out of production Christopher Ward.)

Carrying a bandana or handkerchief will change your life for the better. But, and I admit the following is going to sound absurd… not all handkerchiefs are worth your time. Some are too thick and scratchy. Some are wispy thin and mostly useless. You want something that can be used. Used to polish a dirty watch crystal, or tie around your neck when it’s hot (or cold), or wipe off a dog’s paws who’s about to track goodness knows what into your house. Cantonment is a brand that’s out to create the perfect daily kerchief. Great weight, cool designs, finished contrast edges. Shown above is the “chrono” pack which comes with one chrono kerchief, and one diver kerchief. Brilliant.

Is it “just” a basic alarm clock? Yes it is. Is it awesome all the same, especially for fans of Seiko’s Dive watches? Absolutely. Available in four different colors. Powered by a Seiko quartz mechanism. AA battery included. More than a couple of color schemes to pick from.

Dependable, good looking enough, and the type of thing you take with you on a quick trip or wear on the weekends when knocking about and don’t want to risk damaging a prized timepiece. If this thing does get a scratch in the crystal or somehow gets dropped in a lake, it won’t cause the tears to flow. Price range will vary since “Beater” cost means different things to different people. But you want something tough.

Sure you could just shove your watch(es) down into a shoe and then stuff extra socks on top of it. But maybe you want to keep it in a briefcase or something closer to on your person. Who knows.

A surprisingly useful, rechargeable lamp that’s perfect for those evening watch strap changes or mod-jobs. Base has some good weight to it too. Makes it stable. It’s not some flimsy thing. Casts great, sharp light. And the octagon base is so simple, yet so incredibly useful, thanks to easily positioning the light differently by simply setting it on a different side.

Funny thing about mechanical and/or automatic watches… even the most expensive ones won’t keep time as accurately as a cheap quartz. That, and mechanicals/automatics have this nasty habit of… stopping. If you set your favorite mechanical down and forget to wind it/wear it, you’ll one day (soon) be staring at cold, unmoving hands. So having a quartz watch in the catchall or watch box is always useful. That, and they’re fun to wear too.

Something midpriced*, and unexpected

*Note that “midpriced” is relative. Some in the watch wearing community would see these watches as downright affordable. Some of us reading this will think some of the above picks cost an absurd amount of money. It all depends on your perspective, and perspectives can vary wildly. Nothing about wristwatches makes any sense.

Keep the receipt, and make him be honest. If he DOESN’T LIKE IT then it has to go back. But sometimes us watch wearing folks need a little push out of a wristwear rut. So something different and/or from an unexpected brand could be a fun play.

Editor’s Note: For those of you who are bewildered as to why anyone would want to wear a mini-clock on their arm, especially when we all carry mobile phones 24/7 (which obviously have the time), head here for a quick explainer as to why some of us choose to wear wristwatches.