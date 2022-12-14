Steal Alert: 30% off The Q Timex 1978 Reissue (was $179, now $125.30)

Pure class. Incredible retro-influenced style, yet it looks fantastic up against a modern suit and tie look… or with a trousers/dress-shirt/sportcoat combo… or with chinos and a polo. You get the idea.

“That’s a Timex?” Indeed it is.

Lots of class. Not much cash.

37mm is on trend but looks and wears noticeably bigger. Not big, but bigger than the 37mm specs would indicate. It’s got a bit of presence thanks to the cushioned shape case. Tall, domed, “period correct” acrylic crystal, but it still slides easily under a shirtcuff. Mercury-silver-tone face. Very subtle etched-look texture to the dial. Think the grooves on a vinyl record. But again, it’s subtle. You have to tip the watch to really pick up on the texture.

37mm case size, but wears surprisingly solid even on average to thicker wrists.

And the movement DOESN’T make the loud Timex “tick” almost all their other quartz watches have. That’s a major plus for many.

Slap a different brand on the face and they could easily charge more. Throw a dependable mechanical or automatic movement in there, along with a fancy name on the dial, and the price would skyrocket.

Tall, domed, “period correct” acrylic crystal.

30% off is as good as it gets for this watch. Usually it’s 20% or 25% off, if you’re lucky and they have them in stock.

Full review here if you’d like it.

