Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Dressed Down

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed down. This one’s for those of us who will be heading to a friends place to graze over the big meal, watch the games, and probably get outside for a game of catch. Enjoy the day, and don’t break an ankle throwing the football around. (Top Photo Credit.)

The Jacket: lululemon Down For It All Jacket – $198. Another nice item to have if you are heading out of doors for a bit. Not cheap, but in terms of fit and execution, a step above your standard puffer. Makes you look athletic instead of, y’know, puffy. Super easy to move in too. Significantly easier to move in than a cheap puffer. And yes, you can wear a shawl collar and a hooded jacket together. I (the Joe guy) own this very jacket, and just to be sure, wore it with a cotton shawl collar to test it out for this style scenario. If you’re a thicker necked type, flip the shawl collar up on the sweater and you’ll reduce some bulk, and easily get that hooded puffer on with comfort to spare.

The Shirt: J. Crew Garment Dyed Slub Cotton Henley in Slate Blue – $24.75 w/ SHOPEARLY ($49.50). As comfortable as a t-shirt, but with the small detail of some buttons near the neck henleys can look like one rung up on the casual ladder. So dressed down, but with a little bit of intention. Made from J. Crew’s famous and well loved garment-dyed slub fabric. Part of the 50% off deal they’re running through Thanksgiving night.

The Pants: Bonobos The Off Duty Pant in Olive Shrub – $48.30 w/ CYBERWEEK ($99). Chino looks, but with a hidden drawstring elastic waist which could come in mighty handy post turkey day feast. A note on these pants, read through the sizing suggestions before you purchase them to ensure you get the most comfortable waist and the length of pant you prefer.

The Sweater: Spier & Mackay Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigan – $88. You could go with Spier’s much more expensive chunky wool cardigan, but the lighter weight of cotton might be welcome thanks to the heat of the moment. And the lighter price tag might be extra welcome.

The Hat: Huckberry Made in Japan Acrylic, Wool, Nylon, Spandex Beanie – $30. Nice to have if you’re stepping outdoors to enjoy some crisp air, toss a ball around, or enjoy an outdoor fire.

The Socks: Falke Soft Merino Sock – $24. Merino lovers, cotton lovers… UNITE! These socks combine soft cotton on the inside with merino on the outside to create softness and warmth. They also come in more sizes than the usual, ensuring a better fit. (If you have sweaty feet, go with standard merino socks, since cotton can hold onto moisture.)

The Sneakers: New Balance 57/40 – $87.99 ($110). A mashup of past and present aesthetics, with the comfort you’d expect from a New Balance sneaker. They’ll look good stepping into the house, and they’ll look good on that necessary walk between the main course and the pumpkin pie, which might be accompanied by…

The Watch: Timex Navi XL 41mm Leather Strap Watch – $90.30 w/ BLACKFRIDAY30 ($129). A step down from the Huckberry x Timex Navi XL we reviewed and gave away at the start of the year, but still a highly reviewed version of this quartz analog watch. Based on vintage Timex diver styles.

The “Dessert”: Old Rasputin Imperial Stout. Skip the pie. And take your time with one of these. At 9% ABV… you’ll want to take a cab. If you’re keeping it clean and booze free at Thanksgiving (maybe you’re the designated driver for the Old Rasputin drinkers), try the Bravus N/A Peanut Butter Dark instead. It’s fantastic.