Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon: Dressing well, yet also comfortable, can make the day even better (or, perhaps, tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One casual, one dressed up, and this one which lands somewhere in-between. Enjoy the day, and good luck with those “difficult” relatives you may be stuck attempting to interact graciously with. (Top Photo Credit)

The Swazer: Banana Republic Massa Sweater Blazer – $150. A swazer to keep things comfortable, especially if it’s been a while since you “dressed up” for something. Cut to wear a little looser, knit with organic cotton, and since it’s more sweater than blazer, unlined. That should help keep you a little cooler if it gets warm indoors.

The Shirt: Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-fit Long-Sleeve Solid Pocket Oxford Shirt – $25. Basic shirt, but not in the expected white or light blue. The button down collar is a nod to keeping it casual, while the fact that you’re wearing a collar is a sign that you’re putting in some effort. Affordable enough that a cranberry or gravy stain won’t have you crying into you mashed potatoes, like a stain on a Ledbury or Bonobos shirt would.

The Pants: Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 in Shark Blue – $49 FINAL ($99). Deep jewel tones are associated with autumn, so these pants work here. Be warned they are final sale, so only tread into these waters if you are confident on your Bonobos fit.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt in Brown Cognac – $36 w/ ADDON ($44.95). Just like the holidays, it’s tradition.

The Watch: Timex Standard 40mm Fabric Strap Watch – $89. Easy to read, and easy to wear with a 40mm case width. Also, that fabric strap might be more comfortable if you suddenly break out in the meat sweats.

The Socks: Bombas Colorblock Merino Wool Calf Socks – $20. Not plain, but also not a crazy printed pattern or character socks. A nice way to keep things dialed in, but with a hint of personality. And with temperature regulating merino, hopefully these keep your feet comfortable for the duration of the gathering.

The Shoes: Rhodes Portland Boots in Umber – $212.50 ($250). A little rugged, yet works in a smart-casual look. Made in Leon, Mexico for the good people at Huckberry.

The Drink: Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose – $21.99. Described as zesty and refreshing, this particular bubbly rose has notes of strawberry and citrus, which is a nice mix for a holiday meal. Recommending a sparkling rose here as they are typically easy, festive drinkers. And a tip, usually the lighter the color a rose is, the dryer it is. As the color deepens and gets pinker, that can indicate a sweeter wine. Go mid to light in color for something more refreshing.

The Coat: Uniqlo Wool Cashmere Chesterfield Coat – $199.90. Warm, but not too warm. With the layers underneath you should be good to go, and a coat like this will make you look extra dashing. It’s been a little too easy for all of us to look like we’re wearing pajamas or workout gear 24/7 that past few years. Challenge yourself to step it up, and be mindful on how it effects you. You might walk a little taller, savor the food a little more, and most importantly be a little more confident when Aunt Helen asks why you aren’t married yet (if you aren’t married yet,) etc…