Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon: Dressing well, yet also comfortably, can make the day even better (or, perhaps, tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One casual, one smart casual, and this dressed up one. It’s a look appropriate for a white cloth napkin affair, but it’s still Thanksgiving, and not some stuffy suit & tie interview over martinis. (Top Photo Credit)

The Sportcoat: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer in Burgundy Check – $450. Burgundy + checks = holiday season appropriate. Unconstructed + 98% wool / 2% spandex fabric for ultimate breathability and comfort. Was just on sale during the 30% off Bonobos sale. Spendy, but could be a suit of armor for you on Thanksgiving. A breathable, comfortable, moves-with-you, sharp looking suit of armor. The Less Expensive Option: Old Navy Cotton/Spandex blazer in brown plaid – $50ish. Appears to be fully lined in (cheapish) poly though. Which is risky on a holiday where the average dining space seems to be 82 degrees with a relative humidity of those steaming yams sitting in front of your significant other’s Aunt Gertrude.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Extra Trim Fit Non-Iron Solid Stretch Dress Shirt – $49.50. Or whatever your favorite light blue dress shirt happens to be. White would be a little stark here. And white shirts have this strange universal magnetism to… gravy. Like, gravy finds white shirts. 186,000 miles per second being the speed limit, and gravy finding a white dress shirt. Those are the two laws of the universe. Don’t risk a white shirt. The Splurge: Rhone Commuter tech button down – $128. As stretchy, breathable, and comfortable as it gets. Extreme comfort for what could be an extremely uncomfortable day. (Whether through social awkwardness or food consumption…)

The Pants: J. Crew Stretch Chinos in 484 Slim, 770 Straight, or 1040 Athletic – $59.50 ($79.50). Always excluded from J. Crew’s higher level 30% – 40% off codes, but now on sale for 25% off through today, 11/15/22. One of their all-time bestsellers. A foundation of their business. Also available in straight fit.

The Watch: Orient Bambino – $140. Black leather strap dress watch to match the shoes and belt.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Made in the USA Merino Mid-Calf – $18.50. Made in the USA. Merino wool. Classics.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Plymouth Single Monk Strap – $395. If you’re gonna wear “Pilgrim Shoes” then today is the day. They’re literally called the Plymouth. The Less Expensive Option: Florsheim Roseto Plain Toe Monk Strap – $129.99. Because almost no one is spending four hundred bucks on black single monks these days.

The Belt: Marino Ratchet Belt in “Deep Charcoal” – $18.99. Another comfort-first choice. Ratchet system leads to super precise, easy to adjust fit. Which’ll come in handy. And unlike a lot of other ratchet belts, which can look clunky, these look like a regular belt.

The Host/Hostess Gift: Innocent Bystander Yarra Valley Pinot Noir 2018 – $20. When the fur starts to fly, and it will, take a deep breath, look at the label on this Australian Pinot, and recommit to staying out of whatever family drama dustup is going down. Cranberry, boysenberry and cherry with earthy dried spices. Yeah that works. Also, screw top! Crack that sucker open, offer Aunt Gertrude another glass, and you’ll be a hero.