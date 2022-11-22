Black Friday 2022 Deals for Men + Picks

NOTE: We’ll be updating daily this week as more sales roll in/deals change. So check back if so inclined. Got a tip on an extra good Black Friday Sale? Send those in to joe@dappered.com. These things might change on a dime, but we’ll do our best to keep up. And note that all picks below are clickable by item. Hopefully it’s not too much chaos.
J. Crew: 50% off select full /Extra 50% off Final Sale w/ SHOPEARLY (exp 11/24)
- Marled rugged merino wool shawl-collar sweater – $55 ($110)
- Wool/Cashmere Ludlow Topcoats – $249 ($498)
- Ludlow Slim-fit Legacy blazer in Italian wool flannel – $175 ($350)
- Slim Secret Wash cotton poplin shirts – $39.75 ($79.50) lots of colors/patterns
- Midweight brushed flannel workshirt – $44.75 ($89.50)
- Bowery wrinkle-free stretch cotton shirt with button-down collar – $49 ($98)
- Cords in Slim or Straight Fit – $44 ($88)
- 484 Slim-fit Cotton/nylon/elastane tech pant – $49 ($98)
- Bowery Slim-fit pant in stretch four-season wool – $64 ($128)
- 100% Cashmere Scarves – $49 ($98)
- 100% Cashmere Hats – $34.75 ($69.50)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Pacer Boots – $224.50 ($298) 25% off, excluded from 50% off
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Plain Toe Boots – $224.50 ($298) 25% off, excluded from 50% off
A heads up that this is set to expire Thanksgiving night. So what that means for the following day, Black Friday proper, is unclear. Maybe a free shipping no minimum cherry on top? Who knows. It could get better in terms of percent off, or maybe they drop a few exclusions. But that’s pure, hopeful speculation at best. Full picks here.
Allen Edmonds: Select Black Friday Specials $199 – $249
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords w/ Dainite Rubber Sole – $199 ($425)
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords w/ Leather Sole – $199 ($399)
The highlight is the Fifth Avenue. Or more accurately, are the Fifth Avenues, since they have both the leather sole AND the Dainite rubber sole down to $199. Leather sole option is also available in Mahogany. Wish the Dainite was too, but sadly that’s not the case.
Bonobos: 30% off w/ CYBERWEEK (exp. Mon. 11/28)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blend Blazers in Fall Fabric patterns/textures – $315 ($450)
- Solid Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool Blazers – $280 ($400)
- Stretch Italian Moleskin Trouser – $97.30 ($139)
- Italian Wool Dress Pants – $160.30 ($199)
- Stretch Five-Pocket Cords – $83.30 ($119)
- Italian Velvet Trousers – $104.30 ($149)
In the past, Bonobos has run 30% off during the Black Friday period, only to bump it up to 35% off on Cyber Monday as a nod to their founding as an internet-only/no mall storefronts brand. But the fine print says this doesn’t expire until Monday night: 11/28/2022 at 11:59 pm PT. So… no more 35% off for Cyber Monday then? More fine print: Terms of offer are subject to change. That feels like wishful thinking. So yeah. Thinking this is what they’re doing then. Items tagged with “icon status” (how humble of them) are excluded. That means original stretch washed chinos as well as the stretch washed chino 2.0 are out.
Rhone: 25% off sitewide, 30% off $300+
- Commuter Shirts in slim or classic fit – $96 ($128)
- Delta Pique Long Sleeve Polos – $73.50 ($98)
- Delta Pique Short Sleeve Polos – $66 ($88)
Limited exclusions on this one. The white and solid light blue commuter shirts are excluded, but it seems like the rest of the commuter collection is actually up for the 25% off. Navy, black, the ginghams… getting the 25% off. Which is a real surprise from Rhone. Seems like all their commuter shirts and delta pique hidden button down collar polos get excluded in the odd event of a sale. Spendy, yes. But the commuter shirt with its high stretch, smooth Italian tech fabric is as comfortable as it gets. And a lot of us swear by those delta-pique polos, with their own wicking fabric, and just like the Commuter, a hidden button down collar. Here’s how a size medium Delta Pique polo fits on 5’10″/185.
Macy’s: Select Black Friday Specials on Watches
- Seiko 5 Sports Black Dive-Style Automatic – $188.80 ($295) review in Double Time, here
- Seiko 5 Sports Blue Dive-Style Automatic – $188.80 ($295)
- Seiko 5 Sports Black/Gilt Dive-Style Automatic – $188.80 ($295)
- Seiko 5 Sports SRPE Black – $176 ($275)
- Seiko 5 Sports SRPE Black Dial / Stainless Bracelet – $176 ($275)
- Seiko Cocktail Time – $318.75 ($425) review in Double Time, here
Some real legends there. And that’s as low as you’ll find in terms of price. Been a few months since they dipped under $200, and it’s been just as long since they had the black dive-style in stock on a stainless bracelet. Macy’s is an authorized dealer too, so you’ll be getting the Seiko warranty.
adidas: Up to 70% off Black Friday sale
- Stan Smith White/Green – $76 ($95)
- Stan Smith White/Navy – $76 ($95)
- Ultraboost 1.0 DNA – $114 ($190)
- Ultraboost 22 in Marron/Black – $133 ($190)
- Terrex Free 2 Gore Tex Hiker – $161 ($230)
- Retropy E5 – $78 ($130)
- Tiro 21 Black/White – $30 ($50)
- Tiro Track Pants (various colors) – $30 – $35 ($50)
- Tiro Tartan Track Pants – $32 ($45)
20% off classic Stans (which are often stuck to full price), a bunch of future-y shoes, and Tiros. Even tartan Tiros.
Banana Republic: Cardmembers get 40% off w/ BRCARD40
(NOTE: 40% off cardmember exclusive expires today, guessing everyone gets 40% off starting 11/23?)
- Italian wool blend topcoats in Navy Plaid or Camel – $270 ($450)
- Italian Nailhead Wool Signature Suit Jacket + Matching Trouser = $360 ($600) mini review here
- Skye Textured Wool Sweater – $108 ($180)
- Italian Wool Blend Shawl Collar Cardigan – $135 ($225)
- Slim Core Temp Chino – $60 ($100)
- Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim OR Tapered Fit – $64.50 ($130)
Their promo emails say this is a “preview” for Cardmembers, so you gotta think it goes live to everyone tomorrow? Yes they’ve got a dangle out there for non cardmembers in the form of code BRDAY30, but you’ll save more if you hold tight until tomorrow. One would think. Exclusions are the usuals. Leather goods (which means shoes) are out.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 Shirts or Polos for $169 + 25% Off Everything Else
- Non Iron Poplins in White or Sky Blue – $42.25 if you buy 4 shirts/polos ($99)
- LONG sleeve “Smart” Jersey Polos w/ hidden button down collar – $42.25 if you buy 4 shirts/polos ($99)
It’s an and/or deal. You should be able to mix and match. Meaning, you can buy 2 polos and 2 shirts and still get the multi-buy discount. But you still have to buy four items in total. And that’s a lot. Yet with prices on the rise everywhere (yes, even at Charles Tyrwhitt), the days of a shirt for $29.99 at CT may be gone. So a really nice deal all the same for the Charles Tyrwhitt fans out there. Standard multi-buy discount seems to be $59.95 per. Be aware that shipping is spendy, since CT stuff ships from the U.K. Expect an additional $15 – $18 at checkout for that.
Nike: Extra 20% off select w/ BLACKFRIDAY20
- Nike Air Max Pre-Day Cookies & Cream – $103.17 ($135)
- Nike Air Max Pre-Day Black/White – $103.17 ($135)
- Nike Waffle Debut – $57.57 ($75)
- Nike Court Legacy – $55.97 ($70)
More than just shoes. There’s lots of apparel stuck in there too. Like, lots. The Nike product catalog continues to be enormous.
Huckberry: New Items Added to Sale
- Greys Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot – $64 ($108) review here
- Wills Aran Cable Crew Sweater – $112 ($188)
- Wills 100% Wool Aran Cable Cardigan Sweater – $136 ($228)
- Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants in Slim, Straight or Tapered – $73 ($98)
It’s an early Black Friday deal. Not sure what else they have planned, but that’s an awfully nice teaser. Especially the Greys wool upper slipper boots being 50% off. That’s a real highlight.
WP Standard: 20% off sitewide
- The Woodward Briefcase – $278.40 ($348) review here
- PanAm Duffle Bag – $381.65 ($449)
No code needed. As good as it gets for them. And whatever magic they’re using to make their super soft yet still durable feeling leather, it’s pretty incredible. Full review of the Woodward Briefcase can be found here.
UNIQLO: $10 off Ultra Light Down Vests – $49.90 ($59.90)
- Ultra Light Down Vest (Narrow Quilt) – $49.90 ($59.90)
- Ultra Light Down Vest (Wide Quilt) – $49.90 ($59.90)
They’re running a few other select specials, but it’s the Ultra Light Down vests that seem to be the highlight. Narrow quilt or wide qulit. Ten bucks off runs through Sunday, 11/27.
Timex: 30% off select w/ BLACKFRIDAY30
- Harborside Coast 43mm Rubber Strap Watch – $69.30 ($99)
- Waterbury Traditional Day-Date 39mm Leather Strap Watch – $97.30 ($139)
- Navi XL Automatic 41mm Synthetic Rubber Strap Watch – $188.30 ($269)
- Navi XL 41mm Fabric Strap Watch – $90.30 ($129)
- Navi XL 41mm Leather Strap Watch – $90.30 ($129)
- American Documents USA Assembled w/ Swiss Movement Watch – $346.50 ($495) review here
Usual exclusions apply on this one. GMTs are still out of stock, and a bunch of their new arrivals are also excluded. Such as the new Omega-big-arrow-looking Timex “Standard” models.
Grant Stone: 20% off $400+ w/ ALWAYSLOAFERSEASON
- Diesel Boot Crimson Chromexcel ($380) + Cedar Shoe Trees ($35) = $332 ($415)
- Chelsea Boot in Dune Chromexcel ($370) + A belt… any belt ($95) = $372 ($465)
- Diesel Boot in Dark Burgundy Kudu ($380) + Cedar Shoe Trees ($35) = $332 ($415)
Don’t let the code fool you. Works on boots and dress shoes too. But how do you use it when the vast majority of their boots are $380? Simple. Get some shoe trees. Or a belt. Of course don’t get something just to get it. Most of us use shoe trees in our nicer boots and shoes. Which absolutely would apply to Grant Stone’s work.
Todd Snyder: 30% off w/ BLACKFRIDAY30
- Made in Italy Madison Sportcoat in Olive Houndstooth – $488.60 ($698)
- Made in England Loake Aldwych Cap Toes in Black or Brown – $315 ($450) UK sizes
- Timex x Todd Snyder Automatic Utility Ranger Watch – $181.30 ($259)
- R.M. Williams Gardner Boots in Hanava Suede – $346.50 ($495)
Foundation suits are out. As are most shoes. But it’s nice to see their Automatic Timex Ranger getting the 30% off .
Jack Erwin: 20% off $200+ w/ THANKS22
- Baxter Wholecut Oxford – $198.40 ($248)
- Clarkson Cap-Toe Oxford – $198.40 ($248)
- Reade Chukkas – $182.40 ($228)
- Ellis Chelsea Boots – $198.40 ($248) backordered. ships by December 10th.
If you’re on the hunt for basic dress shoes, go with the Fifths from AE. Unless you want something more specific or a little sleeker like wholecuts. Or maybe you’re out for chelseas or chukkas or something. Then the made in Portugal Jack Erwins may be for you. Most models are Blake stitched. And know that some are backordered. Like those chelsea boots.
Amazon: Select Black Friday Deals on Men’s Clothes/Watches
The Pick: Timex Q 1978 – $121.62 ($179)
Amazon! You’re a mess. You’ve got a market cap of almost a trillion dollars, and a few of your “Black Friday Men’s Deals” are 3M coveralls and adult Corgi costumes. GET IT TOGETHER.
Anyway. Full review of the Q 1978 here. That’s a steal. They’re sold out direct through Timex, so to get one and to get one on sale is really nice. Featured in our Double Time series too.
Target: Select Black Friday Deals on Goodfellow & All in Motion
- Goodfellow & Co. Slim Fit Jeans – $28 ($32.99)
- Goodfellow & Co. Pintuck Joggers – $25 ($29.99)
- All in Motion Cotton Fleece Cargo Joggers – $14.40 ($24)
Target has been on such an inventory blow-out run lately that their Black Friday deals (on clothes at least) feels like a bit of a step back. At least on the percentage front. Seems like most of what’s getting the Black Friday cuts is landing around 15% – 17% off. Which is something for Target! Just not as something as the last month or two.
Huckberry: 35% off Whiskey Peaks Glassware
- Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter – $42 ($65)
- Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses – $42 ($65) (The Rockies, Grand Tetons, Internationals, etc.)
- Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses – $19 ($30) (Everest, Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainier, Mt. Kilimanjaro, etc.)
For the difficult to shop for drinker on your list. Lead free, hand blown glass decanters and rocks glasses with raised topographic impressions of some of the world’s most famous geological wonders. Makes a terrific gift, especially when combined with a bottle of something top shelf. Can’t recall the last time they got marked down by this much. 35% off is significant.
Christopher Ward: $125 off $650 w/ 125LOUPE27
The Pick: C60 Trident Pro 300 – $925 w/ 125LOUPE27 ($1050) 38, 40, or 42mm. Black, blue, or green.
The next evolution of Christopher Ward’s flagship dive watch sure looks like a winner. Swiss automatic movement with exhibition caseback. Up to 1.9mm slimmer than the previous 600m option, so it should slide under most shirt cuffs, but still has 300m worth of water resistance. Sleek font for the 5 minute increment markings on the bezel. Red or orange tipped lume filled seconds hand with the trident counter balance. And the old CHRISTOPHER WARD text logo has been removed, and replaced by their twin flags logo at 12. Note that you’re on the hook for any import duites/fees, and since this watch is over $800, those’ll probably run you another hundred bucks before they’ll deliver it. And those fees are non-refundable. So if you send it back, you’re out that money.
Mr. Porter: 30% off select items
- lululemon Down for it all hooded jackets – $140 ($200)
- lululemon Down for it all vests – $105 ($150)
Raise your hand if you thought Mr. Porter would go rogue and put some lululemon in their 30% off select Black Friday sale. Me neither. Didn’t expect that. Gotta think that’ll peeve off the people at lululemon who are very protective of their brand and the pricing around it. Be aware that some have reported Mr. Porter’s customer service can be spotty. Size shown above on the lululemon down for it all jacket is a large on 5’10″/190.
Also worth a mention:
- Billy Reid: 20% off $400, 30% off $800, and 40% off $1200. Works on the Bond peacoats.
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off full price, some exclusions apply.
- Rancourt & Co.: 15% off non-sale w/ HOLIDAY22 . Code runs through the end of November. Note that anything not in stock (made-to-order items) may not ship in time for Christmas.
- Black Lapel: 10% off $400 w/ BLACKLAPEL10 , 15% off $800 with BLACKLAPEL15 , 20% off $1500 w/ BLACKLAPEL20 (runs clear through 11/30).
- Lands’ End: 50% off w/ RED and 6898
- White’s Boots: Their Semi-Annual sale is currently underway.
- Bespoke Post: They’ve stocked up their shop’s sale section for Black Friday
- Taylor Stitch: 20% off + $20 credit on purchases of $100+
- EXPRESS: 50% off just about everything
- Western Rise: 30% of everything, 40% off pants w/ HOLIDAY30. Big thanks to Aled J. (who swears by their Evolution and Diverson pants) for the tip!