Black Friday 2022 Deals for Men + Picks

A heads up that this is set to expire Thanksgiving night. So what that means for the following day, Black Friday proper, is unclear. Maybe a free shipping no minimum cherry on top? Who knows. It could get better in terms of percent off, or maybe they drop a few exclusions. But that’s pure, hopeful speculation at best. Full picks here.

The highlight is the Fifth Avenue. Or more accurately, are the Fifth Avenues, since they have both the leather sole AND the Dainite rubber sole down to $199. Leather sole option is also available in Mahogany. Wish the Dainite was too, but sadly that’s not the case.

In the past, Bonobos has run 30% off during the Black Friday period, only to bump it up to 35% off on Cyber Monday as a nod to their founding as an internet-only/no mall storefronts brand. But the fine print says this doesn’t expire until Monday night: 11/28/2022 at 11:59 pm PT. So… no more 35% off for Cyber Monday then? More fine print: Terms of offer are subject to change. That feels like wishful thinking. So yeah. Thinking this is what they’re doing then. Items tagged with “icon status” (how humble of them) are excluded. That means original stretch washed chinos as well as the stretch washed chino 2.0 are out.

Limited exclusions on this one. The white and solid light blue commuter shirts are excluded, but it seems like the rest of the commuter collection is actually up for the 25% off. Navy, black, the ginghams… getting the 25% off. Which is a real surprise from Rhone. Seems like all their commuter shirts and delta pique hidden button down collar polos get excluded in the odd event of a sale. Spendy, yes. But the commuter shirt with its high stretch, smooth Italian tech fabric is as comfortable as it gets. And a lot of us swear by those delta-pique polos, with their own wicking fabric, and just like the Commuter, a hidden button down collar. Here’s how a size medium Delta Pique polo fits on 5’10″/185.

Some real legends there. And that’s as low as you’ll find in terms of price. Been a few months since they dipped under $200, and it’s been just as long since they had the black dive-style in stock on a stainless bracelet. Macy’s is an authorized dealer too, so you’ll be getting the Seiko warranty.

20% off classic Stans (which are often stuck to full price), a bunch of future-y shoes, and Tiros. Even tartan Tiros.

(NOTE: 40% off cardmember exclusive expires today, guessing everyone gets 40% off starting 11/23?)

Their promo emails say this is a “preview” for Cardmembers, so you gotta think it goes live to everyone tomorrow? Yes they’ve got a dangle out there for non cardmembers in the form of code BRDAY30, but you’ll save more if you hold tight until tomorrow. One would think. Exclusions are the usuals. Leather goods (which means shoes) are out.

It’s an and/or deal. You should be able to mix and match. Meaning, you can buy 2 polos and 2 shirts and still get the multi-buy discount. But you still have to buy four items in total. And that’s a lot. Yet with prices on the rise everywhere (yes, even at Charles Tyrwhitt), the days of a shirt for $29.99 at CT may be gone. So a really nice deal all the same for the Charles Tyrwhitt fans out there. Standard multi-buy discount seems to be $59.95 per. Be aware that shipping is spendy, since CT stuff ships from the U.K. Expect an additional $15 – $18 at checkout for that.

More than just shoes. There’s lots of apparel stuck in there too. Like, lots. The Nike product catalog continues to be enormous.

It’s an early Black Friday deal. Not sure what else they have planned, but that’s an awfully nice teaser. Especially the Greys wool upper slipper boots being 50% off. That’s a real highlight.

No code needed. As good as it gets for them. And whatever magic they’re using to make their super soft yet still durable feeling leather, it’s pretty incredible. Full review of the Woodward Briefcase can be found here.

They’re running a few other select specials, but it’s the Ultra Light Down vests that seem to be the highlight. Narrow quilt or wide qulit. Ten bucks off runs through Sunday, 11/27.

Usual exclusions apply on this one. GMTs are still out of stock, and a bunch of their new arrivals are also excluded. Such as the new Omega-big-arrow-looking Timex “Standard” models.

Don’t let the code fool you. Works on boots and dress shoes too. But how do you use it when the vast majority of their boots are $380? Simple. Get some shoe trees. Or a belt. Of course don’t get something just to get it. Most of us use shoe trees in our nicer boots and shoes. Which absolutely would apply to Grant Stone’s work.

Foundation suits are out. As are most shoes. But it’s nice to see their Automatic Timex Ranger getting the 30% off .

If you’re on the hunt for basic dress shoes, go with the Fifths from AE. Unless you want something more specific or a little sleeker like wholecuts. Or maybe you’re out for chelseas or chukkas or something. Then the made in Portugal Jack Erwins may be for you. Most models are Blake stitched. And know that some are backordered. Like those chelsea boots.

The Pick: Timex Q 1978 – $121.62 ($179)

Amazon! You’re a mess. You’ve got a market cap of almost a trillion dollars, and a few of your “Black Friday Men’s Deals” are 3M coveralls and adult Corgi costumes. GET IT TOGETHER.

Anyway. Full review of the Q 1978 here. That’s a steal. They’re sold out direct through Timex, so to get one and to get one on sale is really nice. Featured in our Double Time series too.

Target has been on such an inventory blow-out run lately that their Black Friday deals (on clothes at least) feels like a bit of a step back. At least on the percentage front. Seems like most of what’s getting the Black Friday cuts is landing around 15% – 17% off. Which is something for Target! Just not as something as the last month or two.

For the difficult to shop for drinker on your list. Lead free, hand blown glass decanters and rocks glasses with raised topographic impressions of some of the world’s most famous geological wonders. Makes a terrific gift, especially when combined with a bottle of something top shelf. Can’t recall the last time they got marked down by this much. 35% off is significant.

The Pick: C60 Trident Pro 300 – $925 w/ 125LOUPE27 ($1050) 38, 40, or 42mm. Black, blue, or green.

The next evolution of Christopher Ward’s flagship dive watch sure looks like a winner. Swiss automatic movement with exhibition caseback. Up to 1.9mm slimmer than the previous 600m option, so it should slide under most shirt cuffs, but still has 300m worth of water resistance. Sleek font for the 5 minute increment markings on the bezel. Red or orange tipped lume filled seconds hand with the trident counter balance. And the old CHRISTOPHER WARD text logo has been removed, and replaced by their twin flags logo at 12. Note that you’re on the hook for any import duites/fees, and since this watch is over $800, those’ll probably run you another hundred bucks before they’ll deliver it. And those fees are non-refundable. So if you send it back, you’re out that money.

Raise your hand if you thought Mr. Porter would go rogue and put some lululemon in their 30% off select Black Friday sale. Me neither. Didn’t expect that. Gotta think that’ll peeve off the people at lululemon who are very protective of their brand and the pricing around it. Be aware that some have reported Mr. Porter’s customer service can be spotty. Size shown above on the lululemon down for it all jacket is a large on 5’10″/190.

