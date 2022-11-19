Steal Alert: 20% off the Billy Reid Bond Peacoat

The Daniel Craig era as James Bond is over. And it wasn’t without debate. Quantum of Solace. That couch in Spectre. Skyfall’s… plot.

But one thing most people agree upon? The peacoat in Skyfall was pretty sweet.

Shoulda taken the stairs.

It is also exceptionally difficult to find it on sale. Except for now.

Billy Reid has just launched their Black Friday event, and it’s a tiered affair. 20% off $400, 30% off $800, and 40% off $1200. That’s some steep thresholds, but Billy Reid isn’t Target. Far from it. And somewhat surprisingly, the made in Italy, 75% wool / 25% polyamide melton, six button front, gorgeous leather under the collar, Bond peacoat is up for the deal.

No code necessary. Navy or black.

All sizes except for small (sorry to those who wear a small) are available at post time. But these tend to move pretty quick once winter weather hits. And it’s hitting a lot of places in the Northern Hemisphere right now.

It’s still quite the investment at more than half a grand, but for a piece of really, really nice outerwear, which’ll last you for a good chunk of your existence? Some of us consider that money well spent.

Discount should happen at checkout and the promotion runs clear through Sunday the 27th.

Pro Tip: If you’re up for spending another twenty bucks, you can get a scarf and trip that higher, 30% off code:

That combination would be: Bond Peacoat ($698) + Merino Wool Scarf ($128) = $578.20 ($826)

So, an extra $19.80 out of pocket. But if you need a scarf, or want a scarf, you can have a scarf. For that extra $19.80 of course.

That’s all.

Carry on.

P.S. if the Bond is too spendy, for $100ish less Spier has their 90% wool / 10% Cashmere peacoats as well as donegal-flecked Italian wool peacoats. Fingers crossed those go on sale during Black Friday, but who knows. Meanwhile, RIP to the “true” J. Crew Dock Peacoat. They chopped the tail this year. Up until now, it had been a terrific, much more affordable alternative to the Bond. But sadly, no more.