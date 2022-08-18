Saddleback Leather 25% off, Nordy Rack New Arrivals, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No idea when it ends. Word from them on their instagram is that they’re moving warehouses, seriously downsizing, and trying to make room. Is that true? Dunno. They did run a 25% off sale last year and they… said the same thing. That they were moving warehouses. Maybe they move warehouses… uh… annually. This feels like an entirely separate conversation. Anyway, sale may end this morning. May end this weekend. No idea. But 25% off at Saddleback is something if you’re a fan of them and their goods. Big thanks to Grant M. for the tip!

Looks like the latest batch of goods from Nordstrom Proper is landing at Nordstrom Rack? A reminder that unlike Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack purchases don’t ship for free until you hit a threshold of $89. And then they only return for free if you can hoof it over to a physical Nordstrom Rack location. Sending something back through the mail will cost you a pre-paid label.

They extended it one more day. Why this surprises me after a decade of covering/following this stuff, I don’t know, but it still catches me off guard. Full picks here if you’d like them. Kinda fun if you’re a “Mr. Fall” type excited for the season ahead. Sneaky winner is probably the Super 120s navy wool, patch pocket (on the lower half) ludlow “suit jacket” that sure looks like you could use as your standard/foundation blazer. But it’s final sale. $148.99 for it though.

Yes. 12/9. As in December 9th. Because the only commodity worth a damn is time. And it’s your time that is saving you boatloads of money on some made in Maine shoes, if you so choose. Seems absurd, but if you know Rancourt and their fans, then you won’t be surprised if/when a bunch of these models sell out. Limited quantities for each. Crazy times right now, this pre-ordering shoes before labor day for delivery pre-Christmas. Santa is still in his Bermuda shorts on holiday in Reykjavík.

Gotta click/”save” the offer once you’re logged into your Target Circle account, but it’s still running. Expires Saturday. And if you eclipse the $50 threshold, make sure to stack the $10 off $50 concurrent offer. More info and full original picks can be found here.

No sale or promo code because Bonobos continues (to try) to flex its pricing power. A lot of us (most of us) steer clear from Bonobos at full price, unless it’s something like one of their unconstructed blazers. But boy does their design team seem to get a lot right. Of course, style is subjective. But yeah. Compared to a lot of the noise and weirdness out there, Bonobos appears to be walking the line well. They’re modern and bold, but don’t drift over into the “WTF is this weirdness” territory. Mostly. Maybe not for the traditionalists. But they can get some attention. Without getting too much attention.

Also worth a mention: