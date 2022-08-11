Steal Alert: Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds Sale Items and Factory 2nds

Been a bit since Allen Edmonds ran a sale. And here be not just a sale, but a sale on their stuff that’s (wait for it)…

already on sale.

Code EXTRA30 knocks an additional 30% off both sale AND Factory 2nds items when you apply the code in your cart. And watch out for those Factory 2nds items. They’ll hit you with a $25 restocking fee if you want to send them back. Which can happen, since sometimes they show up and the cosmetic blemish (it’s what makes them “factory 2nds” in terms of quality) is too much for your tastes. So you can save serious money with 2nds, but it’s a gamble.

Off we go with a top 10. Any factory 2nds items are noted when they appear.

About forty bucks cheaper than where Fifths with Dainite Soles were priced at during the big Anniversary Sale, and they still ship and return for free. 1st quality here. The world is loud and dirty. Seemingly increasingly so. Going with a pair of timeless, quiet, handsome cap toes with a subtle rubber sole is the perfect choice for where we’re at. I personally made the switch to “studs” a while back (Weatherproof Park Aves) and I won’t be returning to smooth leather soled shoes. Too much mess to stomp through these days. That and a Dainite sole is largely un-noticeable. It’s not some big toothy, lug sole (seriously, what the heck are you doing AE). Not at all. They look just fine with a suit. Perfect even.

Thinking these are as low as First Quality Marins have gone for since their introduction? Monk straps are already flashy. So if you want to stand out, but only just a bit, make them plain and well made. These are those.

Fall is coming. So is winter. Those are a steal at this price. Not part of their “weatherproof” collection, but man do they look great. And as long as it’s not super bad weather, these’ll be a smart choice for getting to and from somewhere that requires nice clothes (and shoes), yet will grossly outperform standard dress shoes. Studded Dainite rubber sole. Goodyear welted of course. Still made in the USA. Built on the 65 last, so it should fit like a Strand. Also shown at the very top of the post. Ships and returns for free.

“But you said Dainite soles”... you’re right. But the smooth leather soled option are the only ones you can get in this sale in Mahogany. And the Allen Edmonds mahogany shade is very, very nice. Additionally, some guys genuinely prefer leather soles, and the extra (literal) flexibility they can provide. Also available in walnut, coffee brown, and black.

$25 restocking fee applies on returns.

Would have been higher up the top-10 list if not for the all-too-critical “Factory 2nds” factor. You just don’t know where the scratch, nick, or ding is gonna be (and how severe it might be) until they arrive and you take them out of the box. So it’s a gamble. An in depth breakdown of the Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds “game” can be found here. May the odds be ever in your favor.

$25 restocking fee applies on returns.

And now the Strands. Great price. But again, Factory 2nds.

$25 restocking fee applies on returns.

For those looking for a real bargain. As first quality, they take the #1 spot on this top 10. But those “firsts” are $84 more expensive. Here as seconds quality they’re well under two hundred bucks. And that’s the cost-benefit dilemma. Eighty four bucks is a lot of money. Yet certainty is certainty. And sizes/widths are much more scattered compared to the first quality stock. So they might not even have your size/width anyway.

Hand-sewn (pretty sure in the Dominican Republic) with reverse kudu suede uppers. First quality. Does not ship for free though, since they’re under the $100 free shipping threshold.

$25 restocking fee applies on returns.

Boot season is fast approaching. Another pick from their Factory 2nds stock, so there’s gonna be some sort of cosmetic blemish, but they’re boots. You’re gonna probably scuff them up a little anyway, no? Limited size availability at post time.

Smooth leather oxford sneakers from AE? Hard pass. Suede? Eh… Suede AND under ninety bucks?

…

Still probably a no for most, but getting a lot closer.

The Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds Sale Item code EXTRA30 doesn’t appear to have a hard end-date on it, as of now. Usually they’ll run it until stock gets sufficiently low, send out a “just a few days left” email, and then cut it off. So, who knows.