Steal Alert: Target 30% off Clothes + $10 off $50 stacking deal

Target’s inventory blowout appears to be far from over. There are two offers here, both of which require you to be logged into a Target Circle account (it’s free/simple email sign up.) Once you are, make sure you click on the “save offer” button, on both:

and then if applicable, BOTH discounts should apply at checkout. Yes, they appear to stack. At least they are at post time. Couple of hoops to jump through, but if you’re a Target shopper, Goodfellow & Co curious (reviews here), or looking to pick up some workout gear on the cheap from their in-house All in Motion athletic wear brand… then it’s certainly worth a glance. Want some examples of how to wear some of this stuff? Head here for the recent one-store, 5 outfits featuring Target. Phew. That’s a lot. Okay. off we go with some picks.

The new flagship for Target’s Goodfellow & Co. 98% cotton/2% spandex. Slim or athletic fit.

Made from sustainable cotton, these tees fit nicely and help the environment. There’s a slight “slub” to the texture, but not to the point that it feels too casual. It’s subtle.

Oddly great, and just made our roundup of the best sunglasses under $100. Multiple styles to choose from. Tortoiseshell option shown above can be found here. Full in-person review can be found here.

Yes indeed, it’s not just Goodfellow gear. All in Motion is included as well. Size 32×30 shown above on 5’9″/160. 5-pocket layout with jeans-style pockets on the back. Reinforced back knee seams for when you hunch over your putt on the green. Same UPF 50+ rating for sun protection. Zippered “coin” pocket, and a double-closure waistband that buttons and slides. These flex really nicely. 54% Recycled Polyester, 46% Polyester.

Is it too late to wear short sleeve patterned button downs? *looks outside at neighbor’s khaki colored lawn ready to spontaneously combust* … should be good for a while with these. 97% Cotton, 3% Spandex.

Here’s our Target expert Ryan on these tees: “Slowly replacing all my crewnecks with these. They don’t “look” like performance wear, they look like tees. But crazy soft and comfortable with the flat seams.”

Size shown: Small on 5’9″/160. The fabric blend is interesting: 61% polyester, 29% cotton, 3% stretch, and 7% linen.. wait, what? Linen? On a high-poly-blend shirt? A strange way to go. It does make the shirt seem just a bit softer, and it adds some unique flecking to the color. The welt pocket, a rare and welcome change from patch pockets on polos, was a sweet addition. Collar is sturdier than most thanks to its self-fabric construction and shouldn’t flop around much. It’s good.

A basic OCBD in Target’s slim fit. White or blue. The basics. 96% cotton, 4% spandex.

Sharp. 007 looking. But… cheap. Fabric is a 57% Cotton, 38% Recycled Polyester, 5% Spandex blend. A lot of brands are doing this mixing of cotton with a healthy dose of engineered threads & stretchy spandex. The end result should (should) be something with a softer feel than an all poly tech polo, but also possesses some of the stretch and wicking of full tech. Cotton, even in blended form, can still hold onto moisture. So if you run warm, might be best to go with a full tech alternative.

Fabric isn’t quite as good as the BR Core Temp. It’s not as lightweight, but it’s not an old school heavyweight chino either. But it’s mostly cotton (the rest being nylon and spandex) and looks and feels more like chino than tech-wear. Waist band has an interior drawstring for a super precise fit. Nicely inexpensive. Reviewed these a while back, but sadly in a gray color that’s all sold out. Here’s how a 33×30 fit on 5’10” / 190.

Basically their flagship short now, this 98% cotton, 2% stretch short is one of those “proven good stuff” items that Goodfellow has built their reputation on. Excellent, a bit stretchy, comfortable, and solid. A note: some reviews say these run large, but Ryan reports that a 30 (shown above) fit his 5’9″/160 fairly accurately.

Works on accessories too. Full review of the original Khaki color can be found over here.

They made knit button downs last year, and this year, they’ve introduced a number of new patterns including this floral option. More than a couple patterns / colors to choose from.

Feels like dark denim weather is a ways off. But football is right around the corner. Jeans soon to follow. Right? One would hope. And if we never see jeans weather again… then we have bigger problems than having an extra pair of pants on hand.

Just in for early fall/late summer, and made in a deep shade they’re calling “Pomegranate Mystery.” Okay then.

The 30% off Clothes/Shoes/Accessories w/ Target Circle Deal, expires this Saturday, August 20th. Meanwhile, $10 off $50 purchase Target Circle Deal runs through Saturday, August 27th. Fingers crossed they keep on stacking this week. Want some examples of how to wear some of this stuff? Head here for the recent one-store, 5 outfits featuring Target.