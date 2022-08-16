J. Crew 30% off + New Arrivals for Fall

The supermarket closest to the Dappered home office currently has a big display selling pumpkin pies, spiced muffins, and various dessert bits and bobs pumped full of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Pumpkin Spice “creep” is real, folks. Pumpkin Spice in mid August is the new day-after-Halloween *GET THE CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS UP* panic.

People want to feel good. Can’t blame them. Might have already listened to the It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown soundtrack once or twice myself. It’s hard not to give in to that sorta thing when the world looks and feels like a lit match.

So yeah. It’s late summer, but are you also very much looking forward to some new fall gear? Let’s do it. Code CHECKOUT runs through tomorrow, Wednesday 8/17. Yes there are exclusions all over the shop on the full price side. That’s what J. Crew does. Stinks. But that’s their strategy. Off we go with the stuff that’s actually up for the code.

Ooh. Nice one. Made for “transitional days.” So probably a little less insulation and warmth compared to their Sussex jacket (which we’ll get to). They also ditched the standard ribbed waist you find on a lot of bombers. That traditional look can sometimes cinch and ride up and look kinda funny, giving you a bit of a visual, cloth spare tire around the midsection. Not here. Straight hem. These look, frankly, great.

There we are. A 30% off sale on their Italian made MacAlister desert boots. But just the suede ones. Leather ones are excluded oddly enough. Above image borrowed from a recent chinos chukkas polo post. Also available in an “anchor grey” suede.

Pros: Super 120s Italian wool. Patch pockets mean it can 100% be worn as a blazer/sportcoat. Sleeve cuffs are non functioning. Unstructured (some guys like that, some don’t).

Cons: It’s freaking. final. sale. No returns or exchanges. And while a tailor can fix some fit issues, a tailor can only fix so much if it shows up and it’s a disaster. It’s a risk. But it could pay off, big time, for some.

Different, a little pattern, but not so loud it’s off-putting. Wear now with white jeans or light gray chinos (even Lululemon warpstreme pants) and a crisp white dress shirt. Then when it cools off, pair it up with dark denim for a blue-on-blue look. 53% cotton / 47% wool from England’s Moon Mill. Totally unlined back. Meant to be worn with everything, everywhere. Wear the heck out of it.

Sharp dress trousers in a cotton/elastane blend. Wear them with a polo and loafers and you’re set for a warm to hot weather “I don’t want to be under-dressed but I don’t want to be overdressed” event. Like, I dunno, a random Tuesday when you need a mental boost. Oh hi Tuesday! You’re today! YAYY.

Suede looks great in the summer months because the gloss of smooth leather can look a little loud in bright summer sun. And thus, the matte texture of suede excels. Suede also looks great in the fall, because if there’d be a season that has the same color and texture as suede, it’d be autumn. And thus, here we are. Maybe expect these to not look quite as saturated, color-wise, in person. J. Crew seems to struggle with their photography of suede goods as of late. Photographing suede is hard. Especially in a studio setting. It’s one reason we take our Chinos Chukkas Polo pictures outside, on a garage/driveway back slab (complete with tire tracks!) …. right. We also don’t have a studio space at present. Necessity is the mother of invention, right?

Want to know how to make “refined” joggers? You swap in corduroy for the usual french-terry fleece, eliminate the scrunchy elastic hems, and then make them in a few versatile, saturated colors. “Well those don’t sound like joggers anymore.” Indeed. They’re dock pants. And they look pretty darn good.

There’s a strong case to be made for embracing the plain brown lace-up. They go with everything. Flashy they are not. They’re the dictionary definition of a “shoe.” It’s almost comical how basic their looks are. Quick. Think of a “shoe.” There it is. They’re almost clip-art in their simplicity. But the quality of the J. Crew Ludlow line of shoes has usually impressed. Could be worth it for the minimalists out there. Goodyear welted. They’re a pre-order, and estimated ship date isn’t until mid September.

J. Crew always comes out with a few shawl collar cardigan / “house sweater” styles each fall. And these all cotton ones look like they could be perfect for bridging the gap between now and when the snow flies. Throw it in your weekender for that last trip to the lake/beach for after the sun goes down. Then lean on it in the fall and winter when you need an extra layer.

Probably too early to be thinking about quilted jackets, but if you live in a colder weather climate, that first snap is coming. More than a bit of a legend, the Sussex.

J. Crew’s annual crop of cotton/elastane corduroy 5 pockets are in and ready. Don’t know if we’re all ready to wear cords just yet. But they’re here!

The following two things can be true:

That blazer looks all sorts of fun for fall and winter. Italian cotton moleskin, saturated “dark sand” color, and somehow blends a workwear look into a sportcoat with a ticket pocket. The rail-thin models in billowy Mom/Dad jeans “thing” has gotta stop. But I have a feeling that it’s just getting started. Again. Because fashion is cyclical. And this thing will come back around in 2048. What’s after this, bootleg? Stick to the timeless stuff and you’ll be great.

Pretty much a perfect late summer –> early fall pair of pants. Casual but still polished. That can be tough to do. Yet a pair of clean, classic sneakers, a trim fitting tee or polo, and these = the perfect blend. Well reviewed too.

Another one of those items that might be a touch too early to pick up during this particular sale. 100% cotton corduroy. No slims here. Just classic and tall fits.

Life’s chess. Not checkers. Unless we’re talking about this sportcoat. Then it’s checkers. *end report*

Final sale. No returns on these. But they really are something. Full review from Adam can be found over here.

Interesting that they’re going with the “lightweight” moniker on these jackets. Pretty much a Barbour (or any other heritage English sportswear/outerwear brand) homage. Another pre-order. Won’t ship until mid September. Which is about when you’d probably start wearing it, depending on where you live. Phoenix? Atlanta? El Paso? Probably not.

Because it’s still wedding season. Nice ties that are nicely priced with the discount considering the English silk and USA-made-ness.

It’s pretty hard finding wool or wool blend dress pants these days. Especially for under a hundred bucks. 4-season, slim fit, wool blend trousers. Timeless. These happen to be sold in three different inseam lengths (30, 32, 34), so plenty of guys might be able to skip a trip to the tailor, and the additional costs which come with that visit.

The not 30% off pick: 3 Secret Wash Shirts for $175 ( $58.33 per / $79.50 reg.)

Works out to 26.6% off if you buy in bulk. But plenty of guys swear by these. Slim fit option too, as well as their classic and tall fits. Much of the basics in J. Crew’s product catalog are excluded from this 30% off sale because they’re running bulk buy deals. And they won’t stack.

The 30% off select full price + additional 50% off final sale items code CHECKOUT ends at J. Crew tomorrow, Wednesday 8/17.