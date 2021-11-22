Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon? Dressing well, yet also comfortable, can make the day even better (or, perhaps, tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One casual, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed up. Enjoy the day, and good luck with those “difficult” relatives you may be stuck attempting to interact graciously with. (Top Photo Credit)

The Shirt: Goodfellow & Co. Standard Fit Denim Long Sleeve Button-Down in Black Denim – $24.99. One of the stars of the this year’s Goodfellow Fall Roundup, this shirt is extremely versatile with subtle pattern interest, while not bridging into too formal.

The Sweater: J.Crew Marled Cotton Mockneck Cardigan Sweater in Marled Caramel – $79.50 ($110). A mockneck? Underrated. It’s a perfect layering piece that’s not too stuffy, yet not too far from a nice comfy hoodie.

The Jacket: Banana Republic Corduroy Trucker Jacket in Navy – $104.30 w/ BRTHIRTY ($149). That rich navy and fine wale corduroy makes this way more dressy than your usual trucker jacket. But it’s still a trucker. Gives you a rugged but refined look when paired with the mockneck sweater. Thinking this goes on sale for 40% off starting in the next couple of days.

The Belt: Saddleback Waxed Canvas Belt – $69. Yes, the company’s name is “Saddleback Leather Co.,” but this here is a waxed canvas belt. That’s unique. Given the quality reputation from Saddleback, you can expect this to outlive you – and the adjustable d-ring closure will be mighty kind when stuffing your belly.

The Pants: Spier & Mackay Sondrio Brushed Twill 5-Pocket Pant in Dark Brown – $98.00. Just an absolutely gorgeous shade of brown, and subtle enough to play nicely with the other hues in this outfit. Soft brushed fabric. Make sure you throw a napkin on top for the big meal though, yeah?

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports 5KX Watch – $252.88 w/ SCORE ($350). Diver style. Mesh band. Automatic movement.

The Socks: Bombas Fair Isle Sock – $16.00. Still not sure where Fair Isle sits on the casual-dressy scale. But they seem to fit awfully nice with this outfit.

The Shoes: Astorflex Greenflex Chukkas – $198. Or your favorite dark chocolate chukkas. These suede ones are a great fall choice, as the nap elevates the rugged/casual line. Cushy natural rubber soles for carrying your slightly heavier self from the table to the easy chair.

The Drink: Risata Red Moscato – $14.99. For after the meal. Bit of a dessert sparkler. This sweet red wine has notes of juicy ripe raspberry, strawberry and nectarine flavors. Don’t show up empty handed.

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves safely going to concerts again with his wife, and loves being a dad.