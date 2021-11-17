Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Dressed Down

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon? Dressing well, yet also comfortable, can make the day even better (or, perhaps, tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed down. This one’s for those of us who will be heading to a friends place to drink beer, watch the games, and probably get outside for a game of catch. Enjoy the day, and don’t break an ankle throwing the football around. (Top Photo Credit.)

The Pants: Old Navy Built-In Flex Modern Jogger Pants for Men in Black – $27.99. If there was ever a day for an elastic waistband. Also, going with black here, in case you spill. Because we all probably will.

The Shirt: Detroit Lions Nike Performance Raglan Long Sleeve T-Shirt – $55. Or the gear of whatever team you support. Doesn’t matter if they’re playing or not. Extra points if they’re NOT playing. I once watched a Packers vs. Vikings game with a guy named Pepper who showed up wearing a Chicago Bears Jersey, Hat, and carrying a Bears helmet party snack bowl. I have never respected a man more. The Lions shirt is appropriate because, well, they always play on Thanksgiving. And it’s also a nod to our man Brandon, a lifelong Lions fan. Spare a thought for him, won’t you? Good heavens Brandon. What a… team to root for. 60% cotton/40% poly “Dri-Fit” performance fabric. For the meat sweats.

The Hat: Huckberry Made in Japan Acrylic, Wool, Nylon, Spandex Beanie – $28. Flat out terrific. Picked up one of these on a whim and it’s seriously impressive. Japanese fabric is just the right weight, and feels good and strong. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. Price is nice and affordable too.

The Ball: Leatherhead Thanksgiving Turkey Football – $160. Oh sure there are much, much cheaper footballs. But none of them look as good as this one does on the shelf when the game is done (and it looks extra good scuffed up and worn and actually used). Plus this one’s got a sprinting turkey on it. Eat your heart out, Wilson.

The Vest: J. Crew Factory Walker Vest – $60ish. Gotta let those pits breathe. Because, again… meat sweats.

The Watch: Casio Diver with red/blue bezel – $88.47. WHAT. They made a “soda” dial? And it really is a heck of a cheap watch. Full review of the OG black bezel can be found here. Don’t forget to take it off before you start trying to catch patches and dodge tackles. Don’t want to tear off your hand.

The Host/Hostess Gift/BYOB: Old Rasputin Imperial Stout. The long sunny days of pilsners and pale ales have come to an end. This one’s a favorite for cold, gray winter days. 9% ABV. Good luck running that curl route after two.

The Shoes: Saucony Men’s Peregrine 11 in “Icon” – $120. Not only are crunchy trail running shoes kinda “in” right now, the extra traction might help you stay upright during the two hand touch football game. That said, try not to break any ribs or tear any ligaments. Kinda cool that these come in a mega-classic Jazz inspired “Icon” colorway.