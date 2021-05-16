Steal Alert: Banana Republic 50.5% off “secret” Sale

Better than friends and family. Could very well be better than their upcoming Memorial Day Weekend offer. (Usually that’s 50% off? If memory serves?). And not everyone is seeing the BRSOLVEIT code.

Some are seeing a “BRMYSTERY” code. That’s good for 46% off. Which is good! But after some testing, it appears that everyone should be able to use the better, BRSOLVEIT code at checkout to max out the discount. No matter which code you see pop up on their website.

Exclusions apply. Because of course they do. Let’s dodge those exclusions with some picks. Code expires tomorrow, Monday 5/17.

Time to stock up on these things. A new favorite. Jason was right. These t-shirts are terrific. All pima cotton in a tight weave leaves the fabric and the wearer feeling (I think the word is) “crisp.” This is NOT some wispy tri-blend, slub, or overly squishy/smushy feeling tee. But it’s not a heavyweight beefy tee either. Just right. Pocket at the chest and vented seams are nice visual touches. Shown above is a machine washed and dried Medium on 5’10″/190, in the “sidewalk gray”. Didn’t seem to shrink for me in the wash. Apologies for the slight wrinkling. Sat in the dryer overnight. It’s actually pretty smooth in person/not in harsh direct sun. Bottom line: BR’s got a real winner on their hands here.

For #teamjogger. 98% cotton/2% elastane Italian fabric, just like their traveler 5-pocket pant. Six colors to pick from.

Recently featured over here. BR’s vegan suede is legitimately some of the nicest stuff out there. Head here for a full review, albeit in an old color scheme that’s no longer available. Just black this year.

Wedding season is fast approaching. BR’s suit separates are awesome if you’re: 1. Not someone who wears a suit day in and day out, 2. Don’t have time to get to a tailor before you need to wear it. Pants come pre hemmed. Jackets are slim but not tight. Many can get away without having any tweaks done, although a trip to the tailor is always recommended if you can swing it. Italian wool is nice. Details are solid for the price. Spier and Suitsupply are still the places to prioritize for cost to quality ratio, but if you need a suit and you need it ASAP? BR’s Italian wool suit separates fill that need and fill it well. Available in navy, charcoal, or black.

And now, a couple of suits of a different color. Probably perfect for those upcoming weddings. Bel Air blue was just featured over here. Please do not wear a denim jacket under your suit. Especially during spring/summer. You’ll die of heatstroke.

You could do a lot (like, a lot) worse for under $80. Conservative shape. Simple cap toe. Ortholite insole is pretty comfy out of the box. Fit seems true. Maybe a half size small if you don’t wear thin dress socks with them. Are they gonna last you your whole life? Nah. Will they look good with a navy suit for a wedding or interview? You bet. Also available in black.

Again, just don’t wear it under your suit. Please. Also available in the “ecru white” shown at the very top of the post.

They’re not excluded! Been more than a bit since BR priced their excellent core temp chinos for under fifty. The all-around dappered pants champ. Easy to dress up or down. Supremely comfortable. Machine wash and tumble dry. The Core Temp chino from Banana Republic is the best of both comfort, easy good looks, and relative affordability. Yes the Lululemon Warpstreme Commission Pant and ABC chino are just a bit “better” in regards to fit, feel, fabric, and performance… but the Core Temp is lightweight, flexible, breathable, smooth, and suuuper comfortable… all for less than half the price of the Lululemons when on sale (more details comparing the two can be found here). Five colors to pick from.

Another hit from the BR pants catalog. 4.7/5 stars after 2300+ reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Full review here. Also available in a traditional chino-style with the welt pockets at the side and rear.

Basic suede lace ups. And if past is prologue, then BR’s shoes (and the suede shoes especially) should deliver for the reasonable price. Suede + Spring/Summer = a really nice combination.

It’s sneaker season once again. And these are BR’s take on the clean white sneaker. Much more subtle branding than compared to a Stan Smith, thanks to tonal embossing on the back heel. Ships and returns for free. Also shown at the very top of the post.

100% organic cotton that’s gone through an enzyme wash for extra softness. Hard not to love short sleeve henleys. More interesting than a basic tee, but still super versatile.

Excellent. Glad to see these not being excluded. Check out our man Brandon’s review right over here. Size shown above is a Large on 5’11″/200.

A new arrival that has somehow dodged the exclusion axe. 63% hemp, 37% cotton. Bummer about the shorts though. Those ARE excluded.

This is a very smart idea. Yes they offer the standard black to dark brown reversible combo that many other brands do. But they ALSO offer a cognac to chocolate brown option. Which is brilliant, since most of us spend more time in various shades of brown shoes, not just black and dark brown anymore.

Won “best in show, mid-priced” in this year’s Polopalooza. Now with the code it’s drifting into downright cheap territory. All cotton, yet somehow manages to be almost glass smooth, stretchy, and soft. (As if there’s some silk in there.) They’re so smooth they’re almost cool to the touch. There does seem to be a catch for some though. Many have reported shrinkage problems with these. Especially when it comes to the length. I don’t have this issue, and I can’t tell you why. I wash on warm or cold and dry on medium or cool. Do they shrink up a little in the wash? Maybe. But not to the extremes that I’ve heard. If you’re 6′ or over, maybe order a tall instead of a regular? Precise polo shown above is a large slim fit in one of their basic solids, on 5’10” / 195.

Ledbury prices make you wince? 100% understandable. Sometimes you just need an affordable dress shirt in a crisp white or sharp pale blue, and these get it done for forty bucks. 4.5/5 stars after 400+ reviews.

Mini Review Alert: Finally got a pair of these in house for a look and… most are still gonna wanna stick with the Core Temp Chino. For these being promoted as a bike commuting pant, I was surprised at how inflexible they felt. There’s a little bit of stretch, but not nearly as much as the core temps or the Warpstreme from Lululemon. 75% recycled poly and 25% regular ol’ poly means they do “swish swish.” Positive news is that they do feel really well made. The fabric has a micro crosshatch or pique texture to it that’s barely noticeable. The snap closure (instead of button) at the waist feels tough and well anchored. They breathe fine, and I believe they’d dry quick if you sweat in them or hit a puddle on your bike. But for pumping those leg pistons every day to work? I dunno. Stick with the Core Temps. They’re much more comfortable. Pants shown above are a 32×30 in “Mist Blue” on 5’10″/190. And yes, they feel too tight.

And while sometimes you might just want a dress shirt for under $40… sometimes you also just want a super simple, incredibly versatile blucher (not oxford) shoe that you can wear with just about everything.

This cotton shawl collar number with that sweet honeycomb texture should do great during the cooler days of spring all through the summer nights and on into early autumn.

Back to the office. It’s happening. In case your office AC is on overdrive. It’s never a bad time for a lightweight but strong, merino v-neck sweater. That “responsible” moniker actually has some meaning behind it. 100% extra fine merino wool here.

These would make a terrific bag for a long weekend trip out of town. Or a trip to the farmers market. Beach too, with that zip top closure. Should help keep the sand out.

4.5/5 stars after 200 reviews. Inexpensive brogue bluchers. Are they gonna be the nicest shoes you ever buy? Probably not. Are they gonna look pretty darn good and can you wear the heck out of them without being overly worried about messing them up? You bet. Available in three different colors.

The saturated, dark teal, is a fun without being neon bright base. Channel your inner Magnum PI.

And now something more subtle for those that don’t want to wear a teal floral pattern shirt.

Gets mentioned a lot for good reason. Think of it as a nicer, slightly dressier version of the (also mentioned a lot) GAP basic belts. Available in cognac, burgundy, black, and the brown shown above.

The Banana Republic 50.5% off code BRSOLVEIT is set to expire on Monday, 5/17.