Style Scenario: Chinos Chukkas Polo – Black, gray, and brown

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination during the warmer months. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

(here comes the magic & deal stacking with the Chukkas and Chinos… read on)

The Chukkas AND Chinos: Brooks Brothers Made in Italy Field Chukkas in BROWN ($149/$298) + Brooks Brothers Slim-fit 5-pocket Tech Pants ($59/$118) = $158 total ($416). Everything is on sale (the boots for $149, the tech pants for $59) and stacks up with their currently running $50 off $200 promo. Would be just $149 for the boots alone, but with that $50 off $200, you get BOTH the boots and the tech pants for nine bucks more. Ships free too, being that it’s just barely north of $150. Got all that? Magic. Deal ends 4/20/21. So, time is short. Shown at the very top of the post is a pair of Luluemon Warpstreme Commission pants in their dark gray “obsidian”, and a pair of Sanders Hi-Top chukkas in snuff suede.

The Polo: Banana Republic Slim or Standard Fit Luxury-Touch Polo – $26.70 ($44.50). Always a favorite. Cotton that’s glass smooth and almost cool to the touch. Leans towards dressed up. Certainly not a slub or rumpled t-shirt fabric polo. Nicer than that. Some have reported shrinkage issues with these. So, be careful with how you wash and dry them.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Treeline Polarized Sunglasses – $89. Yes these have glare/glacier shields. No, no one is suggesting you wear the shields in the summer, off the ski slopes. But they’re magnetic, and easily pop off. Once they do, you have a terrific pair of dark tortoise shades with a keyhole bridge. Nifty.

The Jacket: Banana Republic Vegan Suede Bomber – $107.40 ($179). BR’s vegan suede jackets are amazing. Flat out. Full review of a previous brown and blue color block option can be found here. Review on this all black option are 5/5 stars… after 111 reviews!

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Black NATO – $200ish. Seiko’s new-ish release into the diver market sure looks the part. Full review here. Shown at the top of the post is an old, out of production Seiko SNZJ.

The NATO Strap: Crown & Buckle Supreme Nato 22mm Black & Desert Stripe – $34. Nothing beats the Supreme Nato from Crown & Buckle. They’re just that good, and a noticeable step above (both in quality of the strap AND hardware) compared to cheaper NATO strap manufacturers. “Desert” tan stripe gives a bit of a nod towards the warmer weather ahead.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Wool Socks – $19. Medium weight here with great cushioning. Once we hit summer probably best to go with something lighter in weight, but these are as good as it gets for 3 season wear.

The Belt: GAP Basic Belt in Brown – $30ish. To many, boring is bad. And that’s bad. This belt gets mentioned all the time and thus, is boring. But it’s anything but bad. Dark brown ties the black and gray together.

