What to Wear to a Spring or Summer Wedding – Smart but not Stuffy (2021)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Dressing for summer weddings can be tough. It’s warm, you want to look good, but you don’t want to treat someone else’s big day as your own personal fashion show (it’s seriously bad form). Today’s wedding guest style scenario features the in-between. The ceremony won’t be crazy casual, but the groom won’t be in a tuxedo either. You’re going for styled, but not stiff. Top Photo: Holman Photo

But Wait… isn’t this just basically the recent “Sharp as heck in a slate blue suit” style scenario?? YOU’RE DAMN RIGHT IT IS! And that’s on purpose. Why? Because wearing an outfit BEFORE a big event is 100% the way to go. You’ve already gotten practice wearing something like this. You’ll be miles ahead of the game, compared to everyone else who will feel awkward as hell getting dressed up for the first time in over a year. Wear your stuff. Practice makes comfortable. You’ll be way more at ease than the rest of the guests, who will be stumbling around like baby giraffes, trying to recall just what these strange objects called “belts” and “shoes” feel like. They’ll be sheepish and unsure. You’ll be slaying all day and all night. Get it, my fellas. You got this.

The Suit: Banana Republic Slim Italian Sharkskin Suit Jacket & Trouser in Bel Air Blue – $300 – $399 ($568). Currently $397 at post time, but usually hovers around the $300 mark depending on codes and promos. Will a half-canvas suit like Spier or Suitsupply be better? Sure thing. But these are sold as separates, and the pants come pre-hemmed. Slim fit, so some might even get away without having to make a trip to the tailor. Drops to $284 if you can get this set during a half off sale.

The Shirt: Ledbury White Fine Twill Mid Spread Collar Dress Shirt – $135. Got one during the recent half off sale? Smart. Now’s the perfect reason to wear it. Skip the tie. The slightly lowered 2nd button on Ledbury shirts make them perfect for going tieless. We’ll anchor the look with a pocket square instead. No Ledbury? Wear whatever your favorite crisp white dress shirt happens to be. Reminder: Get some alloy collar stays, then put a slight bend in them for a perfect collar that’ll frame your face.

The Pocket Square: TheTieBar Domino Paisley Navy Pocket Square – $14. A bit of contrast up against the slate blue cloth of the suit, but the flip side is a chambray blue paisley for use with other outfits. Will also make a nice transition if a bit of that chambray blue is showing folded loosely in the pocket. Don’t think too hard about the fold. You don’t want it ironed and starched within an inch of its life. Fold it up and go.

The Belt: Nordstrom Newman Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. A basic, reversible, do-anything dress belt. Ships and returns for free.

The Shoes: Charles Tyrwhitt Goodyear Welted Single Monks – $186.75 w/ FRIFAM ($249). Single monks look great with a sharp suit and shirt combination. There’s something about the simplicity. 25% off code expires today, 5/5.

The Sunglasses: Ray-Ban 54mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses – $79.97. These again. Not gonna mess with perfection here. Available at Nordstrom Rack, and the perfect do-anything pair of shades.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Bauhaus in Gray – $107. A bit of monochrome simplicity for your wrist.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Over-the-Calf Merino Cool Dress Socks in Navy – $22.50. Yes indeed these again as well. Over the calf means you won’t have to be constantly bending down and pulling up your slouching socks all evening.

(and in case you didn’t read the first style scenario…) The obligatory we’re not done with the pandemic yet reminder: This mess isn’t over. If you’re inside, wear a mask (fingers crossed no one is having a wedding inside and inviting a bunch of elderly high-risk people). And remember that wearing a mask is hardly a 100% preventative measure. Masks knock down any coughing/sneezing/guffawing. They’re like the parachutes behind a drag racer. They help a lot, but they’re not foolproof. If you’re all up in somebody’s business shouting over the DJ, or doing a freaking conga line, and you’re inside a poorly ventilated church reception hall, a mask ain’t gonna be worth a damn if someone is shedding virus. Get out of each other’s jet wash. Outside > Inside. Mask + Social distancing > Just masked.