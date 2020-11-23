Style Scenario: Spending Thanksgiving at Home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. While Dappered usually runs a trifecta of Thanksgiving-themed scenarios (Dressed Up, Smart Casual, Dressed Down), we’re gonna stick with just the “distanced” version this year. Staying close to home with a small, “immediate household” number, will simply (and scientifically) help out all the Nurses and Docs who aren’t getting this year off. Be safe. Be smart. Hold the line. (Top Photo Credit)

The Sweater: The Tie Bar Perfect Tipped Merino Wool Cardigan – $65. Hoooooo boy. That’s a fine-looking sweater. Good enough to plan your entire outfit around. 100% merino wool keeps you super comfortable without overheating. That tipped accent is style for DAYS.

The Shirt: All In Motion Pique Knit Golf Polo – $22.00. You might be saying, “Athleisure? With a merino cardigan?” And to that I say.. yep. The subtle pique texture of the polo pairs quite nicely with the cardigan, giving you both visual interest and a polished look. Button that top button for a mod look, when combined with the cardigan.

The Vest: Banana Republic Corduroy Puffer Vest in Navy – $84.50 ($169). This keeps showing up, but for good reason. It’s a nice inky navy, which makes it as versatile as your favorite dark jeans. You can throw it on overtop of your cardigan and feel toasty for a halftime pigskin toss out back, or, for the after-dinner “let’s walk off our meal” stroll.

The Watch: Timex x Todd Snyder Milano – $128. Subtle, sharp, and not so expensive you need to take it off playing some of that football.

The Belt: Gap Stretch Belt in Black – $17.97 w/ GAPFRIDAY ($39.95). Going all in for the stretch this year, and why not? Slight marl to this one, which always helps flat black wardrobe pieces get a lot more interesting. Micro-adjustable for fitting that extra helping of turkey.

The Pants: Lululemon Warpstreme ABC Tech Canvas Pant in Heathered Black – $128. 5-pocket, jeans-esque styling, but with a slim profile and super-stretch that moves you from dinner to throwing the football around to crashing on the couch.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Wool Sock – $14.40 w/ CHEER20 ($18). Mentioned in a recent Steal Alert. These Bombas merino wool socks are high-quality, durable, breathable, and currently on sale.

The Shoes: Helm Cole Sneaker Boots in Tan – $157.50 ($225). Since we’re bridging that smart casual and dressed down barrier, these can pull either duty. Supple suede, sneaker sole and comfort, and some boot inspired speed laces. Nifty.